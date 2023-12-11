HGTV names small mountain town the best in North Carolina for the holidays. See why.

From the Biltmore Estate to a snow-brushed national parks, festive locations in Western North Carolina are plenty.

However, HGTV recently released its list of best small "Christmas towns" in the United States and placed one North Carolina mountain town on the list for it's Christmas traditions, local scenery and seasonal events.

Christmas at Tweetsie Railroad in Blowing Rock

"Yes, there are the winter wonderlands offering light shows, sleigh rides, holiday performances, caroling, parades and Christmas markets," HGTV wrote on its website. "But there are also small towns that include local traditions, too, like a parade with horses and hounds, lobster boat rides and an elf scavenger hunt. All promise to deliver a storybook Christmas filled with candy canes, hot chocolate and Santa."

Which NC town is the 'best for Christmas'?

For it's scenic backdrop in the Blue Ridge Mountains, among other festive features, Blowing Rock was included as a best small "Christmas town" on the list — the only North Carolina town to be featured.

Noting that skiing and skating options are plenty near Blowing Rock, HGTV pointed to the town's seasonal transformation — akin to a painting — as a major reason making it the best Christmas town in North Carolina.

"Each year, the Appalachian enclave becomes a Rockwellian Christmas scene with horse-drawn carriage rides, carolers, live music and a festival of trees," HGTV wrote of the small town.

Another reason? The "Appalachian Polar Express" that runs not too far from town.

"The historic steam locomotives of the Tweetsie Railroad even get in on the action, creating a real-life Appalachian Polar Express," HGTV wrote.

Blowing Rock's population is 1,376, according to data from the U.S. Census.

For Christmas 2023, Santa Claus will be at the Gingerbread House nightly through Dec. 23.

When is Tweetsie Railroad open this year?

Starting in November and running on select nights through Dec. 30, Tweetsie Railroad opens at 5:30 each evening, offering a 20-minute nighttime train ride, visits with Santa, a gingerbread house and many holiday photo opportunities.

As North Carolina's first theme park, Tweetsie Railroad has offered a variety of family friendly Wild West adventures since opening in 1957.

Single night tickets for teenagers and adults at Tweetsie Railroad are $60. Tickets for children ages 3-12 are $40. Children ages 2 and under get in free.

Skiing in the High Country?

If you are looking to pick up some time on the ski slopes near Blowing Rock, here are some options:

Appalachian Ski Mountain

Where: 940 Ski Mountain Road, Blowing Rock in Watauga County. Around an eight-minute drive from downtown Blowing Rock.

Options: Ice skating, skiing and snowboarding. Night skiing available on specific dates.

Website: https://appskimtn.com/.

Beech Mountain Resort

Where: 1007 Beech Mountain Parkway, Beech Mountain in Avery County. Around a 45-minute drive from downtown Blowing Rock.

Options: Ice skating, tubing, skiing and snowboarding.

Website: https://www.beechmountainresort.com/.

Sugar Mountain Ski Resort

Where: 1009 Sugar Mountain Drive, Sugar Mountain in Avery County. Around a 30-minute drive from Asheville.

Options: Ice skating, tubing, snowshoeing, skiing and snowboarding.

Website: https://skisugar.com/

What are HGTV's other 'Best Christmas Towns'?

Here's a full list of all of the towns included in HGTV's best Christmas town list:

Alabama - Fairhope

Alaska - North Pole

Arizona - Flagstaff

Arkansas - Hot Springs

California - Solvang

Colorado - Breckenridge

Connecticut - Mystic

Delaware - Lewes

Florida - St. Augustine

Georgia - Dahlonega

Hawaii - Lihue

Idaho - McCall

Illinois - Galena

Indiana - Santa Claus

Iowa - Pella

Kansas - Lindsborg

Kentucky - Bardstown

Louisiana - Natchitoches

Maine - Kennebunkport

Maryland - Frederick

Massachusetts - Stockbridge

Michigan - Frankenmuth

Minnesota - Stillwater

Mississippi - Natchez

Missouri - St. Charles

Montana - Whitefish

Nebraska - Nebraska City

Nevada - Virginia City

New Hampshire - Portsmouth

New Jersey - Cape May

New Mexico - Taos

New York - Skaneateles

North Carolina - Blowing Rock

North Dakota - Medora

Ohio - Medina

Oklahoma - Guthrie

Oregon - Silverton

Pennsylvania - Bethlehem

Rhode Island - Newport

South Carolina - Beaufort

South Dakota - Deadwood

Tennessee - Gatlinburg

Texas - Fredericksburg

Utah - Park City

Vermont - Woodstock

Virginia - Middleburg

Washington - Leavenworth

West Virginia - Shepherdstown

Wisconsin - Kohler

Wyoming - Jackson

'Polar Express' coming to Asheville? 'Most requested location': Asheville most desired city for NC Amtrak stop: NCDOT study

Which NC towns are the quaintest? Which 3 WNC towns made the World Atlas list of quaintest towns in North Carolina?

Will Hofmann is the Growth and Development Reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA Today Network. Got a tip? Email him at WHofmann@citizentimes.com.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: HGTV names mountain town the best in NC for the holidays. Which one?