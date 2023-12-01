HGTV names this Tennessee site one of the best small towns to visit for Christmas

It's the most wonderful time of the year. The time when everyone's thoughts are turning to tinsel and mistletoe and everything Christmas.

And luckily for Knoxville residents, we live just a short distance away from one of the top holiday destinations in the country: Gatlinburg.

HGTV just released its list of the 50 best small towns to visit for Christmas, with one for each state. HGTV says they each deliver major holiday spirit, and the Smoky Mountains' Gatlinburg was its pick for Tennessee.

"Practically every American town celebrates Christmas in some way, but these small towns all across the country stand out for holiday traditions and vibes that are worth a trip with the family," the site says. "All promise to deliver a storybook Christmas filled with candy canes, hot chocolate and Santa."

Gatlinburg is worth a visit year-round, HGTV says. But during the holidays, the town "roars to life" with stores filled with Christmas decor, sauntering Clydesdales, and skiing and snowboarding at Ober Gatlinburg.

"Families can have breakfast with Santa Claus at the Old Mill or ascend to the top of the Gatlinburg Space Needle for bird's-eye views of the sea of Christmas lights below," the site says.

Dahlonega, Ga.: If Dahlonega looks straight out of a Hallmark Christmas movie, that’s because a number have been filmed there. It’s also the perfect setting for the annual Old-Fashioned Christmas fest, starting right after Thanksgiving with a tree and town square lighting, horse-drawn carriage rides around the historic square, Santa Claus visits and extended store hours. The latter three continue throughout December, along with a Christmas market, holiday concerts, tree decorating, live Nativity scene, parade and caroling.

Bardstown, Ky.: Widely known as the "Bourbon Capital of the World," Bardstown's Christmas spirit is second to none in the Bluegrass State. In December, the town becomes "The North Pole of Kentucky," while adding a touch of Southern hospitality to its holiday celebrations during its annual Christmas parade, where beautifully decorated floats make their way through streets decked out in twinkling lights.

Blowing Rock, N.C.: Skiing and ice skating mark the start of the Christmas season in Blowing Rock. Each year, the Appalachian enclave becomes a Rockwellian Christmas scene with horse-drawn carriage rides, carolers, live music and a festival of trees. The historic steam locomotives of the Tweetsie Railroad even get in on the action, creating a real-life Appalachian Polar Express.

