Congratulations are in order for Christina Anstead! The HGTV star, who previously went by Christina El Moussa on "Flip or Flop," and new husband Ant Anstead announced Friday on Instagram that they are expecting a baby due in the fall.

“@ant_anstead and I are so excited to announce #babyanstead coming this September!! The kids are all so excited to meet their new sibling," the mom-to-be wrote captioned a photo of herself holding an ultrasound and hugging her husband in the background.

The "Wheeler Dealers" host also shared a photo Friday on Instagram of the couple's children from previous relationships along with the ultrasound photo, writing: "And then...... there were FIVE!!! (Well .... four and a half! Will be Five in September)!"

The pregnancy announcement comes just months after Christina, 35, and Ant, who turns 40 this month, married in a surprise December wedding at the couple's home in Newport Beach, California.

The former "Flip or Flop" star shares two children, daughter Taylor, 8, and son Brayden, 3, with her ex-husband and "Flip" co-star Tarek El Moussa.

In 2017, the two split after seven years of marriage in a highly-publicized divorce.

Ant shares son Archie, 12, and daughter Amelie, 15, with his ex Louise.

Christina will soon be the star of her own HGTV show, "Christina on the Coast," which follows her Southern California design business and her personal life after the marital split.

"I'm really excited to do something on my own," she said she told HGTV about the series, which debuts in May. "I've been known for design, so I think it would be awesome to be able to do a show where I just help people who want to design their homes. What's really great about the new show is it also focuses on my personal life, getting engaged and getting married, which is really exciting."

Contributing: Bill Keveney



This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: HGTV star Christina El Moussa is expecting a baby with new husband Ant Anstead