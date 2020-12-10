HGTV stars Ben and Erin Napier share their tips for renovating a home on a budget

Ben and Erin Napier gave Insider their advice for renovating a home on a budget. HGTV

Insider spoke to Ben and Erin Napier, the stars of HGTV's "Home Town," about their tips for renovating a home on a budget.

The Napiers think paint is often an underrated renovation tool.

They also said you don't have to rely on expensive materials to improve your home.

The new season of "Home Town" airs on January 3, 2021, on HGTV.

Renovating a home is many things: exciting, time-consuming, rejuvenating, and expensive.

But there are more ways to save money during a renovation than you think.

Insider spoke to HGTV's Ben and Erin Napier ahead of the new season of "Home Town" about the best ways to renovate a home when you're on a budget.

Don't underestimate the power of paint

The Napier's first tip was to not force yourself to make more involved changes than you need to. Superficial adjustments are often all you need to revamp your home if the bones are in good shape.

For instance, bringing some color into your space can drastically transform it.

"It's amazing what you can pull off with paint," Ben said.

Paint can make a big difference. YinYang/Getty Images

"A lot of times the cabinets are fine, and they just need to be painted," Ben gave as an example. Countertops and doors can also be painted to look totally new.

"Paint changes the world," Erin agreed. Lately, people have been embracing dark paint for walls, which Erin is happy about.

"I think it's exciting to see more of a return to color on the wall," she said. She explained that it creates an aesthetically pleasing contrast, so it's not a bad thing like many people assume.

You don't need to use expensive materials to invest in your home

The Napiers said that people often think they have to pick the most expensive materials when adding to their homes.

But there are plenty of affordable hardware options that work great for small fixes. For instance, you don't have to spend thousands on granite countertops.

You don't always have to use expensive materials. Andreas von Einsiedel/Getty Images

"People shouldn't feel like they have to blow a fortune on countertops," Erin said.

"There are a lot of affordable options out there that give the house a fresh look while also not breaking the budget," Ben agreed. "There's good laminate, there are good butcher blocks, there are more affordable stone options."

"The most expensive option isn't necessarily the best choice," Ben added. "You don't have to have marble."

You can see more of Ben and Erin's tips on the new season of "Home Town," which airs on HGTV on January 3 at 8 p.m. ET.

You can also tune into Ben's new show, "Home Town: Ben's Workshop," on January 4 on Discovery Plus to learn more about his master woodworking.

