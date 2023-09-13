HGTV is turning the popular Zillow Gone Wild Instagram account into a TV show

HGTV is expanding its programming lineup with a new show focused on outlandish real estate.

Each episode of "Zillow Gone Wild" will take viewers to three "weird, wonderful and wildly quirky homes" listed for sale. The series will delve into the backstories of the houses, their buyers and sellers, and "unique histories," according to a release from Discovery.

"Inspired by the popular Instagram account of the same name, which touts 1.8 million followers, the series will take fans beyond endlessly looking through standard home listings and into the action touring one-of-a-kind homes on the market," the release says.

The release says the show will introduce the audience to "characters who have embraced non-traditional homes with their wacky décor and imaginative architecture and feature the fun and inventive ways to market a unique property."

The show will tell whether each home has sold, for how much and to whom, "leading to the finale episode where the most over-the-top property will be revealed," according to the release.

The series is produced by Asylum Entertainment Group, with the Discovery press release touting eight half-hour episodes and a one-hour season finale.

“Millions of people are obsessed with scrolling through outrageous and over-the-top properties on social media while dreaming about where they would like to live,” Loren Ruch, head of content for HGTV, said in the release. "'Zillow Gone Wild' will take the fascination a step further by giving fans a cheeky glimpse inside the most unusual homes on the market, offering those unexpected ‘wow’ moments that will keep viewers coming back for more.”

The season is slated to premiere in early 2024.

