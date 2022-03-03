🌱HGTV Visits Land Park + Farewell Arco!

Happy Friday, neighbors! Here's everything you need to know about what's happening in town today.

Sacramento Kings players have offered to help family members of the three girls who were killed by their father at a church Monday. Sacramento Mayor Pro Tem Angelique Ashby told KCRA 3 that members of the Kings have offered to help, but wish to remain anonymous out of respect for the family’s privacy. KCRA 3 has also learned that a Kings player offered to pay for the victims' funeral. (KCRA3) Who knew homeowners would want their homes "mashed up?" Well, HGTV and a Sacramento couple figured that out and collaborated on a show that will air March 12th called Mash Up Our Home. The Land Park couple worked with homeowner couples who had very different ideas of what style they wanted for their home design. They "mashed up" the different design ideas into beautiful homes for their clients for this HGTV program. (ABC10) In spring of 2020, Folsom Lake College’s Theatre Arts department was in the middle of planning and producing various drama projects when COVID lockdowns hit, shutting down any live productions. As with many colleges and universities, there was the challenge of how to teach arts that rely on interplay, onstage between actors, as well as all the theater production elements such as stage and costume design, lighting, and sound. But to soldier on, Folsom College turned to its tech team. The Folsom Lake faculty sent remote production kits home with student actors, which included lighting, cameras, audio, and green screen set-ups. It all allowed the actors to present their work alone in apartments, garages, bedrooms and home offices. The results can be seen on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dxbf8W4mKH4 (SN&R) Multiple small fires were put out by Sacramento firefighters overnight across downtown and Arden area Wednesday into Thursday. Fires were extinguished on trees, dumpsters and debris. A representative with the fire department believes the fires are the result of an arsonist, however, no suspect has been identified. (ABC10) California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Postal Service are investigating whether a mail carrier attacked and killed a wild turkey Monday in a Sacramento County neighborhood. The neighborhood where the alleged turkey attack happened is no stranger to complaints about turkeys being aggressive toward delivery drivers. CDFW has visited Creekside Lane off Morse Avenue in Arden-Arcade before to assess the turkey population and its behavior. Wardens are investigating the mail carrier's alleged use of force to see whether it was justified or whether a crime was committed. (KCRA3)

Today in Sacramento:

The Biebs (Justin Bieber) will be at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. (5:00 PM)

Monolord will be at at Harlow's with Firebreather. (8:00 PM)

Bastard Sons of Johnny Cash will be at the Torch Club. (9:00 PM)

Comedians tell scary stories at Camp Wanderlust at the STAB! Comedy Theater. (9:00PM)

From my notebook:

S tarting this coming weekend , for the first time since the pandemic hit, the California State Railroad Museum in Old Sacramento once again will be offering 50-minute train rides along the Sacramento River. Tickets, available online and at the Central Pacific Passenger Station at the corner of Front and J Streets, come in two categories: first class ($25 general, $18 for ages 6-17) and coach ($15, $8). Children younger than 6 ride for free. (Sacramento Magazine)

The Sacramento Kings are inviting fans to say farewell to the former Arco Arena on March 19 at a special event before the facility gets demolished to make way for a teaching hospital. It’s free to the public but tickets will be required. Fans can reserve four tickets at Kings.com/ARCOFarewell starting March 7. (KCRA3)

@SolBlume Returns in 2022!⁠⁠After a two-year hiatus, @SolBlume music festival returns to Sacramento, bringing R&B, Hip-Hop and Soul to Discovery Park April 30 and May 1.⁠⁠(Instagram)

