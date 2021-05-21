HGTV's Nicole Curtis wins dispute over Detroit home project

FILE - In this March 8, 2021 file photo, a house, in need of repair, sits along East Grand Boulevard, in Detroit. Nicole Curtis, the star of HGTV's "Rehab Addict Rescue," has won a dispute with Detroit over ownership of a blighted home. Curtis said she has spent at least $60,000 to start fixing up the home after buying it from a couple for $17,000. But the Detroit Land Bank Authority stepped forward and said it was the actual legal owner. Wayne County Judge Tim Kenny ruled in Curtis' favor, saying her renovation group had recorded a title to the property before the Land Bank did, The Detroit News reported Friday. (John Greilick/Detroit News via AP)
·1 min read

DETROIT (AP) — The star of HGTV’s “Rehab Addict Rescue” has won a dispute with Detroit over ownership of a blighted home.

Nicole Curtis said she has spent at least $60,000 to start fixing up the home after buying it from a couple for $17,000. But the Detroit Land Bank Authority stepped forward and said it was the actual legal owner.

Wayne County Judge Tim Kenny ruled in Curtis' favor, saying her renovation group had recorded a title to the property before the Land Bank did, The Detroit News reported Friday.

Kenny told Curtis to complete the renovation and reduce the risk to the public.

Curtis’ Detroit Renovations LLC apparently didn’t know that the house had returned to the Land Bank's control after the previous owners failed to fixed it up.

Mayor Mike Duggan has said Curtis was “scammed” by people who didn't legally own the property. But after the court ruling, the mayor called to congratulate her.

“As far as we are concerned, the matter is resolved,” Duggan spokesman John Roach said.

Curtis' attorney declined to comment. The newspaper said Curtis intends to spend $500,000 to revive the property.

