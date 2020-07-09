HHAeXchange Approved as an Alternate EVV Solution Provider by the Ohio Department of Medicaid

HHAeXchange successfully meets ODM's business requirements and technical specifications

NEW YORK, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HHAeXchange, a leading provider of homecare management solutions for payers and providers, announced today it has been awarded certification as an alternate Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) solution provider by the Ohio Department of Medicaid (ODM).

Ohio homecare agencies can use HHAeXchange's comprehensive homecare management platform to achieve full compliance with the State's EVV mandate. Established in 2008, HHAeXchange's innovative web-based platform connects homecare providers, payers, and State Medicaid programs, delivering improved workflows, compliance, and claims/payment integrity.

"Homecare agencies have enough to worry about, especially in the midst of this global health crisis," said Greg Strobel, CEO of HHAeXchange. "We believe that EVV should be seamless and make agencies' work easier, and that's exactly what we built our solution to do."

HHAeXchange offers four easy-to-use EVV methods across multiple devices – mobile app, telephony, FOB device, and Bluetooth – and all are built to work seamlessly within an organization's existing environment. Regardless of the method of EVV, when a caregiver completes a visit, the visit is automatically associated with the schedule and authorization for the services performed. Additionally, HHAeXchange EVV is available in more than 30 languages, allowing for greater flexibility and ease of use for caregivers.

HHAeXchange has a national footprint as one of the largest providers of homecare management and EVV solutions, processing more than 214 million confirmed visits annually, and billing over $13 billion in claims on behalf of more than 4,300 homecare agencies.

"We've worked with thousands of providers across the U.S., and we understand the challenges they are facing," said Stephen Vaccaro, President of HHAeXchange. "We're looking forward to supporting our existing Ohio clients and expanding our support to new agencies by giving them the tools to help meet the 21st Century Cures Act requirements, streamline their business processes, and provide safe, reliable, and compliant care."

To learn more about HHAeXchange's EVV capabilities, please click here for an informational video.

About HHAeXchange

Founded in 2008, HHAeXchange offers a comprehensive homecare management software solution for the Medicaid Long Term Services and Supports (LTSS) population. HHAeXchange is the single source of truth in connecting payers, providers, state LTSS programs, and patients through its intuitive web-based platform, enabling unparalleled communication, transparency, efficiency, and compliance. For more information, visit hhaexchange.com

