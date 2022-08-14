A HHG Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:HHGC) insider increased their holdings by 22% last year

Insiders were net buyers of HHG Capital Corporation's (NASDAQ:HHGC ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

HHG Capital Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Kok Wai Hooy bought US$2.6m worth of shares at a price of US$10.00 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$10.11. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for HHG Capital share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Kok Wai Hooy.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. HHG Capital insiders own about US$17m worth of shares. That equates to 23% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About HHG Capital Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think HHG Capital insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs (2 are concerning!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in HHG Capital.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

