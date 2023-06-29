HHS assault case from 2021 heads to Michigan Supreme Court

HOWELL — The Michigan Supreme Court has agreed to hear arguments in the case of Even Andrew Oslund, a Howell teen accused of videotaping a 2021 assault at the Howell Skate Park on the Howell High School Campus.

Oslund was charged as an adult with aiding and abetting an assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder after he allegedly recorded the assault of a 16-year-old boy. The incident took place Aug. 31, 2021.

Two other teenagers were arrested in the case, both under the age of 17 and both charged as adults. Assault with intent to commit great bodily harm is a felony that carries a maximum of 10 years. Officials told media they believed all three teens spent time with the victim, who is autistic, at school and invited him to go to the skatepark, with the intention of attacking him.

He was persuaded to walk around the back of the bathroom area, out of sight of buses and school officials. Once there, police say, the victim, referred to as "QD" in court documents, was attacked by the two teens, "pushed to the ground, punched, and kicked multiple times."

Court documents state there were about 18 other people standing and watching the assault take place. QD was later sent a video of the assault by someone other than Oslund.

“QD said he felt pain and that he was hit with ‘hands and feet,’” the opinion said.

Afterwards, QD took the bus home. The next day, he was encouraged by his mother to seek medical attention. He had scrapes and bruises, as well as a concussion.

QD said that, while he was afraid of his two attackers, he was not afraid of Oslund.

The prosecution argues Oslund encouraged the assault by agreeing to record it. It also said Oslund could be charged as an adult because the shoes worn by the attackers, tennis shoes and flip flops, were dangerous weapons.

The defense argued Oslund didn't know what was going to happen and that he didn’t touch the victim. Additionally, the defense said Oslund was a child who felt the pressure of his peers during one of the first days of school after returning from online classes.

“Evan Oslund, a child, committed a thoughtless and childish act in videotaping the event and forwarding it to others. His behavior is exactly the kind of behavior that (if it was criminal at all) should have been charged in juvenile court. If not, then what is juvenile court for?” the defense asked.

“Our legislature in their wisdom realized that physical altercations between juveniles should be prosecuted in juvenile court unless there is something particularly egregious about them.”

