HHS Secretary Azar: States should bypass COVID vaccine priority plan if it slows administering shots

Karen Weintraub, USA TODAY

In a Wednesday news conference Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar urged governors to get COVID-19 vaccines into as many people as possible as quickly as possible, and not let "perfection be the enemy of the good."

The initial focus has been on vaccinating health care workers and nursing home residents. But with as much as 70% of distributed vaccines still sitting on pharmacy shelves, Azar said the focus should shift to vaccinating more people rather than on precisely who is getting the shots.

He praised Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for allowing senior citizens to have access to the shots alongside health care workers.

"We would much rather see states move as quickly as possible and use every possible avenue to meet demand – as places like Florida are trying to do – then to leave the vaccines sitting in freezers," Azar said. "It would be much better to move quickly and end up vaccinating some lower priority people than to let vaccine sit around while states try to micromanage this problem. Faster administration could save lives right now."

For months, government officials have said that to maximize the benefit of a limited supply of vaccines people should be vaccinated by category, starting with health care workers on the front line of fighting COVID-19.

As the first vaccine was approved, an advisory committee to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expanded the initial group to include nursing home residents, who have been particularly hard-hit by the pandemic, and those who care for them.

As of Wednesday, only 28% of vaccine doses distributed to hospitals and 13% of those allocated to nursing homes have been delivered into arms, according to CDC data, prompting the shift in priority.

Azar said the rates are better than they appear, because of a lag in reporting. In Washington, D.C., for instance, 40% of pharmacies have not yet reported into the system, he said.

Also the recent holidays and three major snowstorms have disrupted distribution, Gen. Gus Perna, who has led the government's distribution program, said at the news conference.

So far, the government has delivered nearly 20 million doses of vaccine to 13,000 locations in all 50 states as well as U.S. territories, Perna said. Until about two weeks ago, the plan had been to distribute those 20 million doses by the end of December.

He also moderated expectations for the next few months. While he had previously said there would be 50 million doses available in January, he said Wednesday he received confirmation from the two vaccine suppliers – Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna – that each would supply at least 20 million doses this month.

Both are still expected to provide 100 million doses by the end of March, he said, adding: "But again, it will depend on how everything goes with manufacturing, as we go forward."

While Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has said that soon, 1 million people should be able to be vaccinated per day, Perna declined to commit to that figure or any other.

Moncef Slaoui, who has led the scientific side of the vaccine effort, said he hopes a third vaccine, made by Johnson & Johnson, will be ready for regulatory review by the end of this month. The J&J vaccine would require only one shot to provide full protection against COVID-19, unlike the current vaccines, which are given in two doses. That vaccine is also easier to manufacture at large scale, Slaoui said.

The government has bought 100 million doses of the J&J vaccine, which will hopefully become available beginning early next month, he said.

