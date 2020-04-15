HHS Technology Group Launches Robust Analytics Platform to Improve Provider Enrollment and Program Integrity

New analytics platform "Discover your Data" helps healthcare organizations advance value-based care performance and fight fraud, waste and abuse

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HHS Technology Group, LLC™ (HTG) announced today the addition of a robust analytics platform, Discover your Data (DyD), that enables healthcare organizations and state health agencies to drive improvements in provider enrollment and program integrity.

DyD uses augmented analytics that leverage enabling technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence to assist with data preparation, insight generation and insight explanation in order to augment how healthcare organizations explore and analyze their data.

The new platform will help HTG's clients, including state Medicaid agencies, obtain crucial insights into providers' quality performance, compliance and behavior, enabling them to boost the efficiency and effectiveness of medical service delivery to members and patients.

Further, the DyD analytics platform will assist healthcare organizations in managing the transition from fee-for-service payments to value-based contracting, while also detecting and minimizing fraud, waste and abuse.

Additional features include the ability to:

Ensure that only qualified, approved providers deliver care to beneficiaries

Require claims to include complete documentation for services

Implement prepayment review to prevent improper payments

Identify and recover erroneous payments

Streamline suspected fraud investigations

Develop provider scorecards based on industry-endorsed benchmarks

"Healthcare organizations and Medicaid state agencies face serious challenges in managing provider performance and uncovering fraud waste and abuse," said Bradley White, CEO of HTG. "Our analytics platform will deliver greater transparency to HTG clients, empowering them to deliver high-quality care to beneficiaries while ensuring better oversight through centralized program integrity."

About HHS Technology Group, LLC

HHS Technology Group is a software and solutions company serving the needs of commercial enterprises and government agencies. HHS Tech Group delivers purpose-built, modular software products, solutions, custom development, and integration services for modernization and operation of systems that support a wide spectrum of business and government needs. For more information about HHS Technology Group, visit www.hhstechgroup.com

