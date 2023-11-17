New hi-tech, dual-purpose vests for Cobb County corrections officers

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County correctional officers are now sporting new vests to help keep them safe on the job.

"We've had a couple of incidents where our deputies have been stabbed with shanks," said Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens.

Violent stabbings aren't just happening in the Cobb County Detention Center.

Several weeks ago, in south Georgia, Correctional Officer Robert Clark was stabbed to death by inmate, Layton Lester with a homemade weapon.

Sheriff Owens says because of the violence taking place in jails across the country, he started looking at ways to protect his deputies.

"We wanted to make sure we got them maximum coverage, so we went out and bought vests that are specifically designed to stop penetration from a jagged edge device. It's a stab vest as well as a ballistic vest, so it's a dual-purpose vest," said Sheriff Owens.

They also have some new hi-tech body cameras. They allow dispatchers or supervisors to see what the cameras see and talk to the deputies on the scene.

"The new Axon 4; we are one of five agencies in the United States that have this particular body cam. It's almost like a Facetime, but it's through our body cam and everything is being recorded," said Sheriff Owens.

The sheriff says the vests and the cameras aren't cheap, but if they can prevent serious injury or death, they're worth every penny.

"It can be expensive but keeping my deputies safe is the most important thing," said Sheriff Owens.