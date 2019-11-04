Is The Hi-Tech Gears Limited (NSE:HITECHGEAR) A Smart Pick For Income Investors?

Is The Hi-Tech Gears Limited (NSE:HITECHGEAR) a good dividend stock? How can we tell? Dividend paying companies with growing earnings can be highly rewarding in the long term. On the other hand, investors have been known to buy a stock because of its yield, and then lose money if the company's dividend doesn't live up to expectations.

While Hi-Tech Gears's 1.9% dividend yield is not the highest, we think its lengthy payment history is quite interesting. There are a few simple ways to reduce the risks of buying Hi-Tech Gears for its dividend, and we'll go through these below.

Explore this interactive chart for our latest analysis on Hi-Tech Gears!

NSEI:HITECHGEAR Historical Dividend Yield, November 4th 2019 More

Payout ratios

Companies (usually) pay dividends out of their earnings. If a company is paying more than it earns, the dividend might have to be cut. Comparing dividend payments to a company's net profit after tax is a simple way of reality-checking whether a dividend is sustainable. Hi-Tech Gears paid out 20% of its profit as dividends, over the trailing twelve month period. With a low payout ratio, it looks like the dividend is comprehensively covered by earnings.

In addition to comparing dividends against profits, we should inspect whether the company generated enough cash to pay its dividend. Unfortunately, while Hi-Tech Gears pays a dividend, it also reported negative free cash flow last year. While there may be a good reason for this, it's not ideal from a dividend perspective.

Is Hi-Tech Gears's Balance Sheet Risky?

As Hi-Tech Gears has a meaningful amount of debt, we need to check its balance sheet to see if the company might have debt risks. A rough way to check this is with these two simple ratios: a) net debt divided by EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation), and b) net interest cover. Net debt to EBITDA measures total debt load relative to company earnings (lower = less debt), while net interest cover measures the ability to pay interest on the debt (higher = greater ability to pay interest costs). Hi-Tech Gears has net debt of 3.31 times its EBITDA, which is getting towards the limit of most investors' comfort zones. Judicious use of debt can enhance shareholder returns, but also adds to the risk if something goes awry.

Net interest cover can be calculated by dividing earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) by the company's net interest expense. Interest cover of 2.46 times its interest expense is starting to become a concern for Hi-Tech Gears, and be aware that lenders may place additional restrictions on the company as well.

Consider getting our latest analysis on Hi-Tech Gears's financial position here.

Dividend Volatility

Before buying a stock for its income, we want to see if the dividends have been stable in the past, and if the company has a track record of maintaining its dividend. Hi-Tech Gears has been paying dividends for a long time, but for the purpose of this analysis, we only examine the past 10 years of payments. This dividend has been unstable, which we define as having fallen by at least 20% one or more times over this time. During the past ten-year period, the first annual payment was ₹0.75 in 2009, compared to ₹3.50 last year. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 17% a year over that time. Hi-Tech Gears's dividend payments have fluctuated, so it hasn't grown 17% every year, but the CAGR is a useful rule of thumb for approximating the historical growth.