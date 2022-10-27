Hi-Tor President Debbie DiBernardo cleared of criminal charges as DA agrees to dismissal

A nine-month criminal cloud encircling Hi-Tor Animal Center President Debbie DiBernardo has been lifted as Rockland prosecutors acquiesced to her lawyer's arguments she didn't commit a crime.

With a Rockland County Court trial on the horizon today, Thursday, the Rockland District Attorney's Office essentially dismissed a felony count of filing a phony voucher and 17 misdemeanors of falsifying business records involving the acceptance of kittens. The decision came Wednesday before Judge Larry Schwartz.

Prosecutors and DiBernardo's attorney closed the case by agreeing to a non-plea disposition of adjournment contemplating dismissal. That means the charges are dismissed and the case sealed if she steers clear of being arrested for six months.

Debbie DiBernardo, president of the Hi Tor Animal Care Center board (Photo: Ricky Flores/The Journal News)

DiBernardo attorney: 'She didn't do anything wrong'

For her New City-based attorney, Gerard Damani, the prosecution took long enough to accept his arguments and should have presented evidence to the grand jury that would have cleared DiBernardo.

"She didn't do anything wrong and this is the correct disposition to a case that should not have lasted all this time," Damiani said Wednesday night. "The pressure on her, the pressure on her family, and the pressure on the volunteer board members who stood behind her and supported her is over. She's been vindicated. This gives Debbie the opportunity to get on with her life and get on with her work at Hi-Tor."

District Attorney Thomas Walsh and his spokespeople didn't immediately respond.

But Damiani credited Walsh with seeing the light after Executive Assistant District Attorney Michael Dugandzic became the lead prosecutor and reviewed the documents.

"Dugandzic," Damiani said, "realized it didn't belong in court."

County Executive Ed Day, center right, flanked by facilities director Bob Gruffi, Hi-Tor board president Debbie DiBernado and County Legislature majority leader Jay Hood ceremoniously break ground on the new Hi-Tor Animal Care Center facility in Pomona on Thursday, October 21, 2021. A six-week bidding period for developers and contractors was just announced.

What led to dismissal

The prosecutors initially charged DiBernardo with essentially filing bogus business records concerning animals brought to the Pomona-based animal shelter. The felony involves an allegation she submitted a phony voucher.

Schwartz, after reviewing the grand jury minutes, had rejected Damiani's argument the indictment should be dismissed, writing he found no issues with the indictment, the charges and the procedures before the grand jury.

Schwartz wrote in a June decision the assistant district attorney properly instructed the grand jury on the law, and "the evidence presented, if accepted as true, is legally sufficient to establish every element of each offense charged."

The District Attorney's Office investigation included a search and seizure of Hi-Tor records leading to DiBernardo's indictment in January 2022.

Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Walsh speaks at the Rockland County Fire Training Center April 1, 2021 about the investigation of the fatal fire at the Evergreen Court Home for Adults in Spring Valley. .

Damiani said DiBernardo turned down plea offers dismissing the felony county and admitting to one of 17 misdemeanors. The carrot in the prosecution's proffer, Damiani said, was DiBernardo talking to them about criminal activity at Hi-Tor. Damiani said DiBernardo has no information to offer the District Attorney's Office.

Damiani said the charges were off base. He said DiBernardo never told former shelter manager Victoria Kartis to falsely record 17 New Jersey kittens came from Rockland. Damiani said the origin of the felines was irrelevant. He said Hi-Tor's contract was with the county government and DiBernardo had nothing to do with preparing the documents that are generated by a computer program with the county.

"The DA failed to present evidence to void an indictment," Damiani said. "They failed to present any evidence it was not improper to take animals from New Jersey. They failed to talk with county officials about the process. Their who case was based on false premises."

Steve Lieberman covers government, breaking news, courts, police, and investigations. Reach him at slieberm@lohud.com. Twitter: @lohudlegal.

