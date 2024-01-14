A Hialeah cafeteria’s cat poop and street meat didn’t get it shut down by inspection

Food preparation equipment that needed to be washed, the places it would be washed needing to be washed and cat poop — not rat poop, cat poop — weren’t enough for a state inspector to close a Hialeah cafeteria last week.

Mindy Supermarket & Cafeteria finally got a “met inspection standards” on an inspection on Friday, but that almost didn’t matter. Despite a plethora of violations, five of which were High Priority violations, and a Stop Sale order, the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation inspector didn’t close Mindy after visits on Jan. 5 and 6.

Here’s what the inspector documented.

Mindy Supermarket & Cafeteria, 2602 Palm Ave., Hialeah: Routine inspection, 19 total violations, five High Priority violations.

“Cat feces under the front counter.”

No question about the source of that unless it’s “Which cat did that?” Another violations noted, “two cats inside the dinning room...cats keep coming in and out of the establishment, due to door being kept open.”

Seems like somebody needs to set up a litter box out back.

Seven flies waited on the kitchen wall. The mop sink had a dead roach. But, more worrisome was what the inspector saw in the three-compartment sink.

“Observed Paloma meat thawing in the three-compartment sink. Operator said it was given to her by a man from the streets.”

“A man on the street” isn’t an approved source of meat to serve customers. The inspector hit the meat with a Stop Sale. Basura.

A handwash sink and the mop sink had standing water.

“Nonfood-contact surface soiled with grease, food debris, dirt, slime or dust.” Which surfaces were described as “soiled?” The steam table, handwash sink, three-compartment sink and mop sink, three of which are surfaces involved in cleaning.

But, even worse, “food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime” described “all food equipment as rice maker, stove top, pots and pans.”

Not only did the kitchen handwash sink have filth, it didn’t have soap or paper towels. Is that better or worse than the bathroom handwash sink not having soap?

A pipe to the kitchen handwash sink and the three-compartment sink leaked onto the floor.

The next day’s re-inspection found many of the same problems, minus the feline issues.