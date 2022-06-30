Hialeah cop shoots, injures man in North Miami after carjacking and chase, source says

A man was shot and injured by a Hialeah police officer Thursday afternoon, after a carjacking and chase that ended in the city of North Miami, a source familiar with the incident said.

The injured man, who is expected to survive, was part of a group of three men who hijacked a car in Hialeah, the source said, and were chased into the neighboring city. Before the man was shot, three men bailed from the car, one of them holding a weapon, the source said.

The incident attracted the attention of North Miami and Miami-Dade Police, though it wasn’t immediately clear if they were part of the chase or showed up after the shooting. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement, which was on scene in the early afternoon, is investigating the shooting, which happened near Northwest 127th Street and 15th Avenue.

Hialeah Police had not responded to calls and texts by 1:30 p.m.

The injured man was hospitalized and at least one other man had been taken into custody. No officer was injured. FDLE, Hialeah, North Miami and Miami-Dade Police, were on scene.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.