Hialeah Gardens cop pawned agency-issued AR-15, stole partner’s credit card, police say

2
Charles Rabin
·3 min read

Four times over the past two months a rookie police officer who dabbled in martial arts pawned several high-powered weapons issued to him by the law enforcement agency for just over $1,200, police said Thursday.

The guns pawned by Leonardo Carbo, 30, included an Aramlite AR-15 rifle and were service weapons provided to him by the Hialeah Gardens Police Department.

Despite at least four visits to Airport Pawn Jewelry, Guns & Gift Cards at 831 NW 42nd St., Carbo’s scheme didn’t unravel until he allegedly stole from a fellow officer. Police say they were alerted to Carbo after he used his partner’s credit card to make purchases at a Walmart, a gas station, even splurging on a $171.56 dinner at Divieto Ristorante in Aventura.

The one purchase that really caught the attention of police and led to the officer’s arrest: Carbo is alleged to have used the credit card fraudulently to retrieve one of the weapons at the pawn shop for $350 and purchase another one for $385.

Carbo had his partner’s credit card, according to his arrest form, because his co-worker realized it was missing as he was boarding a plane two weeks ago and asked Carbo to retrieve it from a restaurant he had visited the night before.

“Oscar [Carbo’s partner] received a picture message of the credit card from Leonardo confirming that he had it in his possession,” the arresting officer wrote in the report. “Oscar then replied to Leonardo via text message to keep the credit card for safekeeping or to place it in Oscar’s mailbox at work.”

Carbo, who was hired in Hialeah Gardens this past June 27, has been fired, said Hialeah Gardens police spokesman Lt. Eddy Medina.

“The investigation is still ongoing. We just had enough to terminate him because he was still on probation status,” Medina said. Police officers serve a one-year probation period after they are hired.

Steadman Stahl, president of the South Florida Police Benevolent Association, confirmed that Carbo was a union member, but said he had not contacted the PBA office as of Thursday. Carbo was arrested Wednesday, according to the report. As of Thursday afternoon there was no record of him at the jail.

He’s been charged with four counts of unlawfully pawning service weapons, petit theft, using fake identification and credit card fraud. Social media sites show Carbo as running the Martial Arts and After School Center in Hialeah. State business records list him as a director or agent of the company, but show it’s been inactive since 2017.

Hialeah Gardens police officer Leo Carbo, pictured here on the Instagram page for his martial arts school, has been charged with a series of fraud counts.
Hialeah Gardens police officer Leo Carbo, pictured here on the Instagram page for his martial arts school, has been charged with a series of fraud counts.

According to his arrest report, Carbo’s first visit to the pawn shop was on Aug. 18, less than eight weeks after he was hired. Police say he pawned his department-issued .40 caliber Glock handgun that day for $300. He was back on Aug. 13, this time police said, handing over his AR-15 rifle for $310. He visited twice more in September, the report said, both times trading in a Glock for $300.

But it was Carbo’s fifth visit to the pawn shop on Sept. 30 that caught the attention of police. That’s the day, police said, that he used his partner’s credit card to retrieve one of the pawned weapons and purchase another.

The next day Carbo’s partner called Hialeah Gardens Police and said his card had been used “fraudulently” at the pawn shop. Soon he noticed all the other charges. Police spoke with the pawn shop manager, retrieved records and were able to match fingerprints from receipts to Carbo.

A man answering the phone at Airport Pawn Jewelry, Guns & Gift Cards Thursday and who said his name was Bruce, said the store owner is aware of the situation, but that he had little to say because it was still under investigation.

“We didn’t know what was going on,” he said.

Carbo was taken into custody Wednesday at his home by Miami Police, without incident.

Miami Herald Staff Writer David Ovalle contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Sangamon County state's attorney, sheriff file lawsuit against Illinois

    Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright and county Sheriff Jack Campbell filed a lawsuit against the state regarding the SAFE-T Act on Wednesday.

  • Russia fined a Crimea beauty queen for singing a patriotic Ukrainian song on social media

    Miss Crimea 2022 sang a song that encourages Ukraine to 'rise up.' Police investigated when the video was put on social media.

  • Kevin Spacey faces civil trial on sexual assault claims

    Kevin Spacey was in court Thursday to defend himself in a lawsuit filed by Anthony Rapp, the actor who in 2017 made the first in a string of sexual misconduct allegations that left the “House of Cards” star's theater and filmmaking career in tatters. The lawsuit is over an alleged encounter between the two men in 1986, when Rapp was a blossoming child actor and Spacey, then 26, was having a breakout moment on Broadway. Rapp, who was 14 at the time, said the older actor invited him to a party at his Manhattan apartment, then tried to seduce him in a bedroom after the other guests had left.

  • Newport police detective won't be charged in Thames Street incident captured in videos

    The incident was investigated by the Attorney General's office, State and Newport police.

  • Judge temporarily blocks search of slain reporter’s devices

    A Nevada judge has granted a temporary restraining order that bars authorities from immediately searching the personal devices of slain investigative reporter Jeff German. The Las Vegas Review-Journal filed a request for the emergency order earlier this week, after officials investigating German's killing asserted that they could search the devices as early as Tuesday evening. District Judge Nadia Krall signed the temporary restraining order on Wednesday, the Review-Journal reported.

  • U.S. lawmakers question Saudi arms sales as Biden mulls OPEC response

    Democratic members of the U.S. Congress called for a sharp reduction in military sales to Saudi Arabia, as President Joe Biden on Thursday considered how to respond to plans by OPEC+ nations to cut oil output. OPEC+, which combines OPEC countries and allies such as Russia, agreed to steep oil production cuts on Wednesday, curbing supply in a tight market and raising the possibility of higher gasoline prices right before the Nov. 8 U.S. midterm elections, when Biden's Democrats are defending their control of the House of Representatives and Senate. Some U.S. lawmakers have long questioned the security relationship with the Saudis, angry about the huge civilian toll in Yemen - where Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition against the Iran-aligned Houthis - as well as human rights abuses such as the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

  • ‘Privileged’ Mar-a-Lago tranche include Trump legal docs, discussion on pardons

    An inadvertently shared log of potentially privileged materials taken from former President Trump’s Florida home includes details of his calls as president, analyses of who should receive pardons and heaps of records tied to his many legal entanglements. The logs, apparently unsealed in error, were first reported by Bloomberg News, which shared the filing that has since been…

  • Ukraine Latest: Nord Stream Hit by ‘Gross Sabotage,’ Sweden Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The investigation into damage to the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines “strengthened the suspicion of gross sabotage,” Sweden’s security service said. “Detonations” in the Swedish economic zone caused the pipelines’ extensive damage, it added. Most Read from BloombergTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Nord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageSecretive Chip Startup May Help Huawei Circumvent US SanctionsMass Shooting i

  • 4 family members kidnapped from California business found dead, sheriff says

    A person of interest was taken into custody Tuesday. He is in critical condition after attempting suicide, authorities said.

  • Police: Fired Olathe teacher had sex with 17-year-old student multiple times at school

    The Olathe Northwest High School teacher and coach is accused of having sexual intercourse with a student several times, both at his home and at the school, according to police.

  • California Kidnapping Suspect’s Former Victim Shares Chilling Story

    Merced County Sheriff’s OfficeThe family of four who were kidnapped Monday at gunpoint have been discovered dead, authorities confirmed late Wednesday night, as details begin to emerge about their suspected kidnapper’s violent past. Merced County Sheriff Vernon Warnke announced the deaths in a press conference, saying “our worst fears have been confirmed,” with the missing family members’ bodies located in an “extremely remote” area.The kidnapping itself was captured on closed circuit TV, which

  • Restaurant empties after gunmen kill two men dining in booth, Texas police say

    The men were found with several gunshot wounds, police said.

  • DC Deputy Mayor charged with assault and battery after Arlington gym parking lot altercation

    Chris Geldart, a DC Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice has been charged with assault and battery after a parking lot altercation at a Gold's Gym in Arlington.Dustin Woodward, a trainer at Gold's Gym in says DC's Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart grabbed him by the neck in the gym's parking lot.

  • Defendant in Wisconsin Christmas parade attack is representing himself – and causing a scene

    Darrell Brooks is representing himself in trial over the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy, where six people died. That could slow the proceedings.

  • Herschel Walker Abortion Accuser Drops Another Bombshell

    The Republican U.S. Senate candidate claimed to have no idea who the woman could be. But apparently she's the mother of one of his kids.

  • Target 11: Student who allegedly raped teacher accused of previous assault

    Target 11 has learned that the 15-year-old student who had just transferred into Oliver Citywide Academy last week and allegedly raped a teacher inside a classroom was accused of attacking a staff member at a behavioral health center earlier this year.

  • Florida man holds his mother hostage and threatens to kill her. A deputy shot both of them

    A tense hostage situation Tuesday in Delray Beach — where a man was threatening to kill his mother — ended with both the mother and son hospitalized after a deputy opened fire, authorities said.

  • Vancouver police identify man accused of striking Asian student with a pole

    Vancouver police have identified a man accused of violently attacking a 19-year-old Asian woman last week. Mohammed Majidpour, 35, is now wanted Canada-wide for the unprovoked assault, which occurred in downtown Vancouver at around 9:50 a.m. on Sept. 27, according to reports. The victim, who is a student, was reportedly walking near Dunsmuir and Cambie Streets when a man hit the back of her head with a pole.

  • Man In Custody After Alleged Kidnapping Of California Family Of 4

    Jesus Manuel Salgado was medically sedated and unable to communicate with authorities after attempting to kill himself following the family's abduction Monday.

  • Man charged in Brittanee Drexel case set to appear in court this month

    Raymond Moody, 62, is charged with murder, kidnapping and first degree criminal sexual conduct.