Hialeah Gardens man shoots two people, a dog and then turns gun on officers, cops say

A man shot two people and a dog before engaging in a gun fight with police officers in a Hialeah Gardens neighborhood Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Around 3:30 p.m. before the crossfire, the 31-year-old suspect — who authorities did not identify — shot a dog near his home in Hialeah Gardens, Miami-Dade police said. He subsequently drove away and headed toward the City of Hialeah.

In Hialeah, he shot a 79-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man, police said. Both were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital Trauma Center and are recovering, NBC 6 reported. The dog was also killed.

“This is something that it could have been more tragic, we could have had two individuals dead in Hialeah,” a police spokesperson told NBC 6. “We could have had an officer dead here on the scene.”

The suspect returned home where police were waiting for him. At his home, he shot at the officers who then returned fire. In the crossfire, police shot the man. He tried to drive away but was eventually arrested.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took him to Kendall Regional Trauma Center where he’s listed in stable condition. No officers were injured.