Hialeah Gardens man wanted for murder might be headed for Cuba, Miami-Dade cops say

The suspect in Friday’s Northwest Miami-Dade homicide lives in a Hialeah Gardens mobile home lot, but Miami-Dade police think he’s taking a circuitous route to Cuba.

Police believe Roberto Rodriguez, 34, might stop in Collier County on his way to Texas, then across the U.S. border to Mexico and then to Cuba.

Rodriguez is wanted for second degree murder after the death of 41-year-old Albert Pina. Police say Pina’s body was found shot to death in the driver’s seat of a truck that crashed at 10500 NW 138th St., a lot packed with semi truck trailers.

Rodriguez is 5-foot-8, 225 pounds and considered armed and dangerous. Police say he lived at a mobile home lot at 12401 W. Okeechobee Rd. in Hialeah Gardens, just over a mile away from where Pina’s body was found.

Roberto Aveille Rodriguez

Those who see Rodriguez can call 911. Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact Crime Stoppers of Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys either online or at 305-471-8477 (TIPS).