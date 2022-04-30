Hialeah man charged with stealing cellphones from SunFest fans

Glauco Cruz wraps up electrical wires while working on the giant monitors on the Ford stage for Sunfest Tuesday in West Palm Beach.

WEST PALM BEACH — A Miami-Dade County man was arrested Friday night after he was caught in possession of three stolen cellphones at the SunFest music festival, city police said Saturday.

Jose De la Caridad Garcia Montelongo, 27, of Hialeah was arrested on one count of grand theft. West Palm Beach Police investigators say officers working the SunFest event began receiving reports around 9:30 p.m. of cellphones being stolen at a concert on the south stage of the festival.

The four-day music festival returned to West Palm Beach on Thursday after a two-year hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic. SunFest typically draws more than 100,000 people to the city's waterfront each spring.

On Friday, witnesses reported seeing people zigzagging their way through a concert crowd and stealing phones, police said. A sergeant standing near the south stage's exit observed a man matching the suspect's description attempt to evade her.

As the sergeant approached the man, later identified as Garcia Montelongo, a police captain saw him drop three iPhones to the ground. Garcia Montelongo reportedly admitted to trying to dispose of the phones when he saw police as he knew "it would not look good and the police would think he stole them," police said.

He was being held Saturday evening in the Palm Beach County Jail on $4,500 bail.

The value of the stolen phones was reported to be $3,800. The investigation into the cellphone thefts is ongoing and additional arrests and charges are pending, police said.

A hotline dedicated for stolen and missing cellphone reports has been set up and is being staffed throughout SunFest's operating hours. Anyone missing a phone from the event is asked to call 561-822-1909

