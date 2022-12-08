A Hialeah man did injections, other unlicensed medical work at a Miami medspa, cops say

The president of a Miami Lakes medspa was about to give his patient a Botox injection, Miami-Dade police say, when cops burst into the room arrested him.

The patient was an undercover Miami-Dade police officer. The man they say had the needle Tuesday afternoon is 52-year-old Hialeah resident Damian Beltran-Garces. Online state records say two things about Beltran-Garces: He’s the president of My Face and Body Aesthetics, 5803 NW 151st St., Suite No. 202, and he’s not a licensed medical professional.

Beltran-Garces was arrested on charges of practicing health care without a license and selling drugs without a prescription. As of Thursday morning, he remained in Miami-Dade Corrections custody on $10,000 bond.

Damian Beltran-Garces

My Face and Body was registered with the state by Elisa Betancourt on Dec. 28, 2020. Online state records say Betancourt, who remains the registered agent, was the president until Beltran-Garces took the position in August 2021. An arrest report says the Florida Department of Health tipped off Miami-Dade police that Beltran-Garces was doing medical work without a license at My Face and Body, which advertises various face and body treatments, including injections, on its website.

Tuesday, the arrest report said, two undercover officers made an appointment and showed up around 3:45 p.m. After a consultation for Botox treatment and establishing a price, the report says, Beltran-Garces left the room and came back in “with a vial labeled ‘Botox.’ “ Beltran-Garces “began to prepare for the procedure, at which time, the takedown signal was given.”