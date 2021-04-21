Hialeah motorcycle cops charged with issuing bogus tickets to drivers they never pulled over

Two Hialeah police motorcycle officers surrendered on Wednesday to face allegations they issued dozens of bogus traffic tickets to motorists.

Prosecutors charged Ernesto Arias-Martinez, 23, and Armando Perez, 40, with multiple felony counts of official misconduct and falsifying public records. They were being jailed early Wednesday and are expected to post bond by later in the day.

Perez had been with Hialeah for five years, Arias-Martinez less than four.

The scheme began to unravel thanks in part to a defense law firm chasing business.

It’s not unusual for South Florida ticket lawyers to send mailers and advertise to people who have been issued traffic tickets. In March 2020, a motorist got a call from the the office of Alex Hanna, a prominent traffic-ticket attorney whose catchphrase “¡No pagues ese ticket!”” or “Don’t Pay that Ticket!” has been seen in Spanish-language TV and billboards in Miami for years.

The office asked the motorist, Reicel Sosa Polo, if he needed legal help with the 10 traffic tickets that could wreck his driving record. Sosa was stunned because he’d never got pulled over, although he recalled driving past two Hialeah police motormen earlier that month, according to court records.

Sosa called Hialeah and spoke to Perez, who said he didn’t recall the citations but that if he went to court, they would be dismissed, according to an arrest warrant. Sosa eventually filed a complaint to Hialeah Police’s internal affairs bureau.

Another woman complained that she’d received a letter in the mail from the state of Florida telling her that her license was about to be unpaid over six unpaid traffic tickets issued on the same date in January 2020, and she’d never been pulled over, records show.

The two complaints led to a broader audit of the two motorcycle cops, according to an arrest warrant by Hialeah Police Detective Paulina Whitney, of the internal affairs bureau.

That led to a slew of victims who had no idea they’d been issued multiple traffic tickets. In all, investigators found that Arias-Martinez and Perez issued dozens of bogus tickets to at least nine victims in early 2020.

One man the owner of a 2000 Toyota truck, said neither he nor anyone who drove the car had been pulled over. Another victim, who’d never been pulled over, got several tickets attributed to his truck, but in a made-up name: “Martcello Strovanov.”