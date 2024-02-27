What was on a Hialeah nurse’s phone caused license issues in Florida and Texas

A registered nurse walked into Hialeah police headquarters, handed investigators a phone with videos and photos of child sexual abuse, and claimed ownership of the phone, the photos and videos, an arrest report said.

This happened back on Aug. 31, 2022, but is the reason Odumegwu Agbo’s nursing license was revoked on Tuesday.

Agbo “had not deleted them and were located in the gallery section of his phone,” the arrest report said. Agbo “stated he had no knowledge that child pornography was a crime, and that, if he would have known, he would have deleted the videos.”

Charged originally with three counts of child sexual performance possession and three counts of use of a two-way communications device to commit a felony, Agbo pleaded guilty to the latter three counts, and the child sexual performance counts were dropped.

The 54-year-old’s sentence of a 15-year probation — three five-year probations, served consecutively — began Feb. 16.

READ MORE: Miami-Dade police assist investigation of gymnastics coach accused of sex abuse

Agbo showed up at the Hialeah police station at the request of those investigating child sexual abuse files getting uploaded from his online account.

After the state responded to Agbo’s arrest on March 1, 2023, with an emergency suspension order on his license, Texas suspended the license on May 3 in reciprocal discipline. The other count in Texas’ two-count suspension said Agbo bought a fraudulent diploma/transcript in 2015 from West Palm Beach’s Med-Life Institute WPB, which state records say existed for all of 21 months from December 2014 to September 2016.

READ MORE: Three found guilty of fraud in South Florida nursing-school ‘diploma mill’ trial