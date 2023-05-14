A Miami man on a motorcycle ran over a Hialeah police officer who had just stopped him Sunday morning on Hialeah’s main east-west street, the city’s police say.

Police eventually arrested 36-year-old Roberto Ortiz-Reynoso and say the motorcycle Ortiz rode had been reported to Miami police as stolen.

Ortiz got booked into Miami-Dade Corrections Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center early Sunday afternoon on a third degree grand theft charge as well as fleeing and eluding law enforcement resulting in aggravated injury. Ortiz knows his way to TGK. He was out on bond, having posted $10,000 after a March 30 arrest on third degree grand theft and burglary tools possession charges. He’s pleaded not guilty to the grand theft charge, the only one being prosecuted from his March arrest.

As of Sunday afternoon, the officer was going into surgery at Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Ortiz got stopped around 4 a.m. Sunday near East 49th Street and Fourth Avenue. As the officer strolled toward Ortiz, police say, “the motorcyclist accelerated towards the officer, striking him, causing injuries to the officer.”

Ortiz dumped the motorcycle and ran into the nearby residential area, where he was taken into custody.

