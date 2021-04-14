This Hialeah restaurant serves one of the best sandwiches in the world, Time Out says

Paris. Barcelona. Hong Kong. Singapore. Lisbon. Istanbul

And . . . Hialeah?

Yes. The city names that launched a thousand wistful vacation daydreams belong together, because all of these places — and a few more besides — are home to the best sandwiches in the world.

Time Out has released its Best 25 Sandwiches in the World list, and the Newman’s Jewban sandwich from Kush Hialeah is on the list.

The sandwich features pulled pork, corned beef, Swiss cheese, pickles, sauerkraut, yellow mustard and Russian dressing on grilled rye. It’s a Miami favorite at the Hialeah spot owned by Matt “Kush” Kuscher of Kush Hospitality Group, which reopened Hialeah’s historic Stephen’s Delicatessen in 2019, then tweaked its menu last fall during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As far as mashups go, Kush Hialeah’s Newman’s Jewban blows it out of the water with this sinful only-in-Miami creation,” writes Virginia Gil of Time Out Miami. “The winning combo marries the best parts of a classic, deli-style Reuben – corned beef, Swiss cheese, pickles, sauerkraut — and the only part that matters in a Cuban pan con lechón, the juicy roasted pork.”

It’s “a real treat for folks who like their sandwiches on the saucier side,” she adds. “If all else fails, fork and knife it.”

The best sandwich on the planet, according to Time Out, is the Garth Trinidad from Wax Paper Chinatown in Los Angeles, which features roasted turkey, cabbage-citrus-serrano-chili slaw, pickled carrot, miso-sesame aioli, cilantro, furikake and sliced almonds on focaccia.

Also notable: the Mie Goreng toastie from Dutch Smuggler in Sydney (Mie goreng noodles, fried egg, shallots, mozzarella and gruyere on white bread) and the Ichigo sando from Da Café Ibisu in Tokyo (fresh cream and strawberries on white bread).

