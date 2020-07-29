A Hialeah security guard shot at a shoplifter’s car, wounding 2 kids. He’s facing charges

Police detectives on Wednesday arrested a Hialeah supermarket security guard who fired at a seafood shoplifter speeding away in a car, wounding two young girls sitting in the backseat.

The security guard, Leonardo Morales Gomez, is being charged with two counts of attempted manslaughter with a deadly weapon, and one count of shooting a deadly missile into an occupied conveyance. Authorities believe surveillance video shows that the shoplifter was driving away — and was not a threat as the guard squeezed off one round from his pistol.

The girls’ mother, Angela Pupo, who was a passenger in the getaway car, has also been arrested, on two counts of child endangerment and one count of petty theft. Her daughters were in the backseat; their injuries are not life-threatening.

According to a police report, Pupo initially told officers that they were shot at by “two black males,” but later admitted the shooting happened during a plan to steal seafood from the Ray Chavez food market.

Morales, 50, and Pupo, 32, were expected to be booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Wednesday.

Pupo has an extensive criminal history, with previous convictions for petty theft, grand theft, burglary attempted home invasion robbery, among others, records show.

The Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade.

The bizarre story began on Tuesday afternoon when Pupo showed up at Jackson Memorial Hospital with her daughters, ages 6 and 8. Both had been wounded in the lower body.

The hospital called Miami-Dade police. She initially told police officers that she was driving near Northwest 19th Avenue and 60th Street, when she heard gunfire and realized her daughters had been shot.

Suspicious detectives pressed her. She finally admitted that the shooting took place outside the Rey Chavez Supermarket, 780 West 17th St., in Hialeah.

Pupo agreed to go with a man to steal from the supermarket, in her car, according to a Hialeah police report.

The unidentified man walked into the the store, selecting a box of lobster tails worth $199. According to an arrest report, he decided against buying the box — but moments later, snatched them from a shopping cart and ran out.

Morales chased the man as he got into the driver’s seat of the blue Toyota Corolla and drove off. “At this point, the defendant pointed the firearm at the vehicle and discharged one round into the vehicle,” Hialeah Detective F. Perez wrote in an arrest report.

When questioned by police, Morales said “he never saw a firearm, observe an overt movement, and the vehicle never attempted to run him over,” the report said.

One bullet hit the 6-year-old in the knee. Shattered glass apparently punctured the thigh of the 8-year-old.

“The defendant’s actions placing the victims in danger during the commission of a crime resulted in the victims receiving serious injuries,” Hialeah Detective Jose Elosegui wrote in his arrest report.

Pupo’s story that two Black men shot her was reminiscent of another high-profile Miami case.

In May, Patricia Ripley, 47 and Hispanic, told police that two Black men ran her car off the road, then kidnapped her severely autistic son, Alejandro. But unlike Morales, she stuck to her story repeatedly, sparking a statewide Amber alert.

Detectives eventually determined that Ripley pushed Alejandro into a canal where he drown. She is awaiting trial on a host of felonies.