Hialeah teen arrested after he’s accused of stabbing another boy in the back, police say

A 15-year-old teenager in Hialeah has been arrested on accusations that he stabbed another teen in the back during a fight, police announced Monday afternoon.

The teen is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence, according to Hialeah police. The Miami Herald is not naming the teen because he’s a juvenile and police haven’t said if he’s being charged as an adult.

Police say it all started Sunday when the teen and a 14-year-old boy got into a physical fight with each other at West 9th Avenue and 28th Street, which is near Walker Park.

At some point during the fight, the 14-year-old boy ended up on his hands and knees, with the 15-year-old standing over him, police said. The 15-year-old then began to stab the boy in the back and also cut the boy’s arm and hand, police said.

By the time officers arrived, the older teen had run away. The 14-year-old boy, who was stabbed several times, was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

This article will be updated.