Hiap Huat Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:HHHCORP) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Hiap Huat Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:HHHCORP) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Hiap Huat Holdings Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = RM11m ÷ (RM123m - RM9.7m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, Hiap Huat Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 10%. By itself that's a normal return on capital and it's in line with the industry's average returns of 10%.

See our latest analysis for Hiap Huat Holdings Berhad

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Hiap Huat Holdings Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Hiap Huat Holdings Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Hiap Huat Holdings Berhad Tell Us?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Hiap Huat Holdings Berhad. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 10%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 64% more capital is being employed now too. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's great to see that Hiap Huat Holdings Berhad can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. Considering the stock has delivered 38% to its stockholders over the last five years, it may be fair to think that investors aren't fully aware of the promising trends yet. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Hiap Huat Holdings Berhad, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

While Hiap Huat Holdings Berhad isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here