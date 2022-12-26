Hiap Teck Venture Berhad (KLSE:HIAPTEK) has caught the attention of institutional investors who hold a sizeable 33% stake

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Hiap Teck Venture Berhad (KLSE:HIAPTEK), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 33% to be precise, is institutions. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Given the vast amount of money and research capacities at their disposal, institutional ownership tends to carry a lot of weight, especially with individual investors. Therefore, a good portion of institutional money invested in the company is usually a huge vote of confidence on its future.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Hiap Teck Venture Berhad, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Hiap Teck Venture Berhad?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Hiap Teck Venture Berhad. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Hiap Teck Venture Berhad's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Hiap Teck Venture Berhad. TS Law Investments Limited is currently the largest shareholder, with 28% of shares outstanding. Standard Chartered Bank, Asset Management Arm is the second largest shareholder owning 17% of common stock, and Teck Siong Wong holds about 5.9% of the company stock.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 3 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Hiap Teck Venture Berhad

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Hiap Teck Venture Berhad. Insiders own RM59m worth of shares in the RM505m company. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 24% stake in Hiap Teck Venture Berhad. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 31%, of the shares on issue. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Hiap Teck Venture Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Hiap Teck Venture Berhad you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

