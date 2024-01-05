Hibachi and sushi restaurant has opened in Washington. Here's what to know

Yatta Hibachi & Sushi held a grand opening for its location in Washington on Dec. 17. The business is situated at 1105 Peoria St. − between CVS and First Baptist Church.

In comments on Facebook, the business said it offers carryout and to-go style orders. However, it added that customers can find an indoor dining area "with self service." Customers can also call ahead to place orders, according to the restaurant.

What is on the menu at Yatta Hibachi & Sushi?

Yatta’s menu features a variety of appetizers, sushi rolls, noodles and hibachi.

Starters include egg rolls, crab rangoons, dumplings and more. Customers can order shrimp, steak, chicken and other meat options from the hibachi menu, which is served with vegetables, fried rice and yum yum sauce. A vegetable hibachi is also available.

For sushi rolls, the menu lists items including:

Washington Roll − which features smoked salmon, shrimp tempura, avocado, spicy crab meat, spicy mayo and unagi sauce − for $12.85.

Boston Roll − which includes cooked shrimp with cucumber, avocado, a spring mix and Japanese mayo − for $8.75.

Dragon Roll for $9.95. The roll includes shrimp tempura with cucumber, avocado and unagi sauce.

Yatta Roll for $11.85. The deep-fried roll includes spicy salmon with avocado and cream cheese. On top, the roll features spicy crab meat, spicy mayo and unagi sauce.

Godzila Roll – which is a deep-fried roll with eel, crab meat, cream cheese, avocado, spicy mayo and unagi sauce – for $11.85.

The business also offers traditional, six-piece sushi rolls for between $3.95 and $4.95.

When is the business open?

Customers line up to check out the menu and order at the window of the mobile food truck at the new Yatta Hibachi & Sushi restaurant Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024 at 1107 Peoria Street in Washington. Customers can wait for their order and enjoy their food in the dining room in the building next to the truck.

Yatta Hibachi & Sushi is open from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Connect with Yatta Hibachi & Sushi

Phone: (309) 641-1438

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/people/Yatta-Hibachi-Sushi-Washington-IL/61552814231945/

