Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 29, 2022

Hibbett, Inc. misses on earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $1.94 EPS, expectations were $2.51.

Operator: Greetings, and welcome to the Hibbett Incorporated Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call . As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to Gavin Bell, Vice President of Investor Relation. Thank you. You may begin.

Gavin Bell: Thank you, and good morning. Please note that we have prepared a slide deck that we will refer to during our prepared remarks. The slide deck is available on hibbett.com via the Investor Relations link found at the bottom of the homepage or at investors.hibbett.com and under the News & Events section. These materials may help you follow along with our discussion this morning. Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that some of management's comments during this conference call are forward-looking statements. These statements, which reflect the company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance, are made in reliance on the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are subject to uncertainties and risks.

It should be noted that the company's future results may differ materially from those anticipated and discussed in the forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that could cause or contribute to such differences have been described in the news release issued this morning and are noted on Slide 2 of the earnings presentation and the company's annual report on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We refer you to those sources for more information. Also to the extent non-GAAP financial measures are discussed on this call, you may find a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures on our Web site. Lastly, I would like to point out that management's remarks during the conference call are based on information and understandings believed accurate as of today's date, November 29, 2022.

Because of the time sensitive nature of this information, it is the policy of Hibbett Inc to limit the archived replay of this conference call webcast to a period of 30 days. The participants on this call are Mike Longo, President and Chief Executive Officer; Jared Briskin, Executive Vice President, Merchandising; Bob Volke, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Bill Quinn, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Digital; and Ben Knighten, Senior Vice President of Operations. I'll now turn the call over to Mike Longo.

Mike Longo: Good morning. And welcome to the Hibbett City Gear Q3 earnings call. For those of you following along on the slides, I'm on Slide 3 entitled overview. We're pleased with our strong top line performance for the third quarter boosted by a busy back to school selling season, which landed more in the current quarter this year versus the second quarter last year as consumers waited closer to the start of school to make purchases. That helped deliver a nearly 10% year-over-year increase in comparable sales in Q3 and an increase in diluted earnings per share in excess of 15%. We had confidence in our improving inventory position going into the third quarter and our sell through is strong as we continue to experience robust sales for our popular footwear brands.

However, we did experience some challenges related to our apparel sales, which impacted our gross margins. We also saw margins continue to be challenged by the impact of high fuel and freight costs, increased utility costs and wage inflation. In Q3, these cost headwinds affected the operating margin somewhat more than in an expected higher volume quarter like Q4. Overall, our team did an outstanding job executing this quarter despite the ongoing macroeconomic pressures. We continued to leverage the strength of our business model and provided outstanding service in both our stores and through our expanding omnichannel platform. Moving on to Slide 4, I'd like to reiterate our success in rebasing our sales and profits at higher levels versus pre-pandemic levels.

On a three year stack, that is compared to FY 20, our total Q3 sales grew 57% and our diluted earnings per share increased approximately 15 fold on a GAAP basis and 6 fold on a non-GAAP basis. These results derived from significant improvements to our underlying business model, which will continue to support our long term growth. As we enter the last quarter of the year and the important holiday selling season, we remain confident we will meet our objectives for fiscal year 23. Moving on to the topic of inventory. We ended the quarter at just over $400 million, which we believe will support our expected holiday demand and meet the needs of our consumers. We're fortunate to have strong vendor partnerships, which support our ability to have sufficient inventory levels of the right product mix to drive sales.

In addition to the amount of inventory, we're very positive about the quality of that inventory as we approach the holidays. We continue to offer a compelling range of trend relevant brands and products that appeal to our fashion conscious consumers. While the current inflationary environment is certainly challenging for families faced with higher prices for food, shelter and gas, we continue to see strong demand. As we enter the fourth quarter, we remain committed to executing our strategy and optimizing our performance. Our best-in-class omnichannel business model, our superior service in the stores and our compelling merchandise assortment creates differentiation in the marketplace, provides us with a competitive advantage in the eyes of the consumer and our vendor partners, and puts us in a position to deliver strong sales and profitability in the coming years.

As a result, we are reaffirming our full year fiscal guidance. Bob will cover this in further detail in a few moments. Before turning the call over to Jared, I'd like to thank our approximately 11,000 team members across the organization. They're the face of our company. They continue to represent our brand across our network of over 1,100 stores, our omnichannel platform, our logistics facilities and our store support center. And then finally, before I conclude the recent 2023 omnichannel leadership report from retail cloud platform provider NewStore, audited the omnichannel capabilities of 300 luxury, premium and lifestyle retail brands in North America. According to the research and feedback provided from a team of mystery shoppers, Hibbett was cited as one of the top five omnichannel retailers.

We're extremely honored to be included in this exclusive group and even more grateful for the hard work of all of our team members whose commitment to excellence is being recognized in our industry. I'll now turn the call over to Jared. Thank you.

Jared Briskin: Thank you, Mike. Good morning. If you turn to Slide 6, merchandising. For the third quarter, our sales performance was inline with our expectations across our merchandise categories. We continue to believe that due to the impacts of COVID and stimulus during the last two fiscal years, the comparative fiscal '20 calendar 2019 is the most meaningful comparison. When compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2020, comp sales were up 51.7%. From a year-over-year category standpoint when compared to fiscal '22 calendar 2021, all categories performed as expected. Footwear and accessories were the standout categories during the quarter. Footwear had a comp sales increase in the high 20s and accessories were up high single digits.

Apparel and Team Sports were both negative in the quarter, up again significant increases in the prior year. When compared to fiscal '20 calendar 2019, we saw positive comp results across all merchandise categories. Footwear drove the largest increase, up in the low 70s, Apparel was up in the high 30s and Team Sports was up mid single digits. Specific to Footwear and Apparel, men's, women's and kids all showed significant growth when compared to fiscal '20 calendar 2019. Women's growth was more than double, kids grew in the mid-60s and men's grew in the low 50s. As Mike referenced earlier, we are confident at our inventory position. The increased inventory levels are largely attributed to better in-stock position of key footwear franchises.

As a reference to my sales commentary, we also believe the most meaningful comparison regarding inventory is comparing to fiscal '20 calendar 2019. When compared to fiscal '20 calendar 2019, inventory levels were up 40% at the end of the quarter and balance with our 57% sales gain. This increase is largely due to price inflation as well as positive impacts to our mix of inventory in footwear. When compared to fiscal '20 calendar 2019, unit inventory levels were plus 2%. Our results in the third quarter combined with our strong quarter end inventory position continue to give us confidence that our toe-to-head merchandising strategy is working and elevating how we serve consumers. I'll now hand it over to Bob to cover our financial results.

Bob Volke: Thanks Jared, and good morning. Please refer to Slide 7, entitled Q3 FY '23 Results. As a reminder, our results are reported on a consolidated basis that includes both the Hibbett and City Gear brands. Total net sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 increased 13.5% to $433.2 million from $381.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal '22. Overall comp sales increased 9.9% versus the prior year third quarter. In comparison to the third quarter of fiscal 2020, the most relevant period prior to the pandemic comp sales increased by 51.7%. Brick-and-mortar comp sales were up 7.9% versus the same period in fiscal 2022 and have increased by a robust 42.5% versus the third quarter of fiscal '20. Our online business continues to grow as e-commerce sales increased 22% compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2022 and have increased by 124.7% on a three year stack.

E-commerce sales accounted for 15% of net sales during the current quarter compared to 14% in the third quarter of fiscal '22 and 10.5% in the third quarter of fiscal '20. Gross margin was 34.3% of net sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 compared with 36.3% in the third quarter of last year. The approximate 200 basis point decline was primarily due to a lower product margin of approximately 245 basis points, partially offset by approximately 45 basis points of expense leverage in our logistics operations. Product margin decreased as a result of increased promotional activity primarily on apparel and a higher mix of e-commerce sales, which carry a lower margin than brick and mortar sales. Expense leverage in our logistics operations was due to higher sales in the current quarter and the timing of expenses related to repairs and maintenance and supplies.

Freight costs a percent of sales compared to the prior year increased by approximately 10 basis points, but this was offset by approximately 10 basis points of store occupancy leverage. Store operating, selling and administrative expenses were 23.9% of net sales for the third quarter of fiscal 23 compared with 25.2% of net sales for the third quarter of last year. This approximate 130 basis point decrease is primarily the result of leverage from the higher current year revenue. Although wage inflation continues to be a headwind other spend categories, such as medical expense, professional fees, repairs and maintenance and supplies were favorable. Depreciation and amortization in the second quarter of fiscal 23 increased approximately $2.1 million in comparison to the same period last year, reflecting increased capital investment on organic growth opportunities and infrastructure projects.

We generated $34.2 million of operating income or 7.9% of net sales in the third quarter compared to $33.4 million or 8.8% of net sales in the prior years' third quartered. Diluted earnings per share were $1.94 for this year's third quarter compared to $1.68 per share in the third quarter of fiscal 2022, an increase of 15.5%. We did not have any non-GAAP items in either period. Next I will discuss the fiscal 2023 year to date results. I'm now referencing Slide 8, entitled year to date FY 23 results. Total net sales for the first nine months of fiscal 23 were $1.25 billion compared to $1.31 billion in the first nine months of fiscal 22, a decrease of 4.4%. Overall comp sales decreased 7.4% versus the same period in the prior year.

In comparison to the first nine months of fiscal 2020, comp sales have increased by 41.3%. Brick and mortar comp sales decreased 10.2% versus the first nine months of fiscal 2022 but have increased by 31% versus the first nine months of fiscal 20. E-commerce sales increased 11.2% compared to the same period of fiscal 2022 and have increased by 135.5% on a three year stack. E-commerce sales accounted for 14.9% of net sales during the current fiscal year compared to 12.8% for the first nine months of fiscal 2022 and 9.1% in the first nine months of fiscal 20. Year to date gross margin was 35.3% of net sales in fiscal 2023 compared with 39.1% in the same period of last year. The approximate 380 basis point decline was primarily due to the following factors; a decline in product margin of approximately 225 basis points due to promotional activity, primarily in apparel and a higher mix of e-commerce sales, which carry a lower margin than brick and mortar sales; increased cost of freight transportation of approximately 90 basis points, this is driven by higher fuel costs and an increase in our e-commerce mix; deleverage of store occupancy costs of approximately 90 basis points, mainly due to the year over year decline in total sales, coupled with higher rent and utility costs.

These unfavorable impacts to gross margin were partially offset by expense leverage of approximately 25 basis points in our logistics operations. SG&A expenses were 23.2% of net sales for the first nine months of fiscal '23 compared with 21.5% of net sales for the same period of last year. This approximate 170 basis point increase is primarily the result of deleverage from the lower current year revenue, expense categories such as wages, data processing, advertising and general supplies necessary to support a larger store base and increased e-commerce activity contributed to the increase in SG&A. Depreciation and amortization in the first nine months of fiscal 23 increased approximately $7 million in comparison to the same period last year, reflecting our ongoing commitments to invest in organic growth opportunities and infrastructure improvement projects.

We have generated $117.7 million in operating income or 9.4% of net sales in the first nine months of the fiscal year compared to $205.1 million or 15.7% of net sales in the prior year's first nine months. Year-to-date diluted earnings per share were $6.71 for fiscal 23 compared to $9.74 per share in the same period of fiscal 22. We did not have any non-GAAP items in either fiscal year. Turning to the balance sheet. We ended the quarter with $25.1 million in cash and cash equivalents. Net inventory at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 23 was $404.8 million, an 83% increase from the beginning of the fiscal year and a 56.4% increase from the same period last year. Inventory levels are generally higher at the end of the third quarter as we build toward the holiday selling season.

Much of this dollar increase has been driven by cost increases as unit volumes have grown at a much slower pace. We have short term debt of $51.7 million outstanding on our $125 million line of credit at quarter end, mainly as a result of our inventory build and capital expenditure investments. Capital expenditures during the second quarter were $17 million, bringing the year-to-date total to $47.5 million. Capital spend consists primarily of store development, technology and infrastructure projects. During third quarter, our store count increased by net of nine units, comprised of 11 new locations and two closures. On a year-to-date basis, we increased store count by net of 30 with 33 new locations, one rebrand, and four closures. Our total store count stands at 1,126 as at the end of the third quarter.

During the third quarter, we've repurchased 160,637 shares under our authorized share repurchase program for a total cost of approximately $9 million. On a year-to-date basis, we have repurchased approximately 797,000 shares at a total cost of $38.5 million. We paid a recurring quarterly dividend during the quarter in the amount of $0.25 per eligible common share for a total outflow of 3.2 million. For the first five months of fiscal 23, dividend payments have amounted to $9.7 million. Before we give guidance, I'll turn the call over to Bill to discuss some latest consumer insights.

