Hibbett, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HIBB) Stock Is Going Strong: Is the Market Following Fundamentals?

Hibbett's (NASDAQ:HIBB) stock is up by a considerable 28% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Specifically, we decided to study Hibbett's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Hibbett is:

32% = US$107m ÷ US$338m (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.32 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Hibbett's Earnings Growth And 32% ROE

First thing first, we like that Hibbett has an impressive ROE. Further, even comparing with the industry average if 29%, the company's ROE is quite respectable. As a result, Hibbett's remarkable 38% net income growth seen over the past 5 years is likely aided by its high ROE.

Next, on comparing Hibbett's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 34% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Hibbett fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Hibbett Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Hibbett has a really low three-year median payout ratio of 8.7%, meaning that it has the remaining 91% left over to reinvest into its business. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business as evidenced by the growth seen by the company.

Along with seeing a growth in earnings, Hibbett only recently started paying dividends. Its quite possible that the company was looking to impress its shareholders.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Hibbett's performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

