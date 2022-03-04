Hibbett Says It Could Benefit From Nike’s DTC Push, Thanks to Its Position as a Key Retail Partner

Shoshy Ciment
·3 min read

Hibbett Sports is reaping the benefits of a general industry-wide shift towards DTC channels.

As Nike dials back its business with certain wholesale partners, key retailers that have maintained a strong flow of inventory from the Swoosh now have an even bigger competitive advantage as chains still carrying the high-demand brand.

More from Footwear News

As such, Hibbett Sports is forecasting tailwinds to its business in the wake of Nike’s recent actions to further limit the amount of product is distributes to third party stores. Last week, Foot Locker posted a bleak outlook for 2022, largely due to the impact of Nike making an “accelerated strategic shift to DTC” and limiting the amount of product it sells with the retailer.

According to Hibbett executives in a Friday call with investors recapping the company’s fourth quarter and 2021 results, these changes will take between 60 to 90 days to take effect in the market, after which Hibbett will be able to assess the full impact to its business. However, the expectations are already positive.

“A number of other undifferentiated retailers lost the ability to buy and distribute product from our major brand partners,” said Hibbett CEO and president Mike Longo. “We have a lot of confidence that it is a tailwind to the business. And it will help us offset the headwind that we’re going to see primarily in Q1 from last year’s stimulus.”

For 2021, the athletic speciality store posted a net sales increase of 19.1% to $1.69 billion, compared to $1.42 billion in 2020. In Q4, net income was $17.7 million, or $1.25 per diluted share and net sales increased 1.7% to $383.3 million. Given supply chain disruptions, a lack of stimulus payments, inflation, wage pressures and more, Hibbett shared a bleak outlook for fiscal year 2023, with total net sales expected to be flat over 2022, with comparable and brick and mortar sales in the negative low-single digits.

Despite the bleak outlook, executives highlighted the company’s strong position with key vendors that are likely to help offset headwinds.

Analysts have noted in recent quarters that vendors like Dick’s Sporting Goods and Hibbett Sports appear to be chains of choice for leading brands like Nike. Last quarter, Williams Trading analyst Sam Poser noted that these sporting goods chains appear to be “getting more love” than Foot Locker from the major vendors, many of which are leaning into their own DTC strategies.

“We have the ability to continue to land inventory, Longo said. “We’re going to be in an advantageous position going forward.”

Part of remaining a strategic retailer for vendors comes from Hibbett’s focus on “underserved markets,” where there is less competition. Hibbett strategically places its stores in regions where there is less competition from other chains. Now, with key brands pulling out of other retailers, Hibbett stands to benefit even more, with consumers having less options to purchase key brands elsewhere.

As a result of this strategy, Hibbett says it can maintain strong partnerships with vendors that stand to benefit from these sales.

“We’re very confident in our positioning with our strategic vendor partners,” said EVP of merchandising Jared Briskin. “Our strategy continues to be to focus on the underserved consumer in underserved markets all reinforced with the premium consumer experience. And that’s highly differentiated in the marketplace and remains largely complementary to our partners.”

Recommended Stories

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Jump 15% to 24%, According to Wall Street

    Yes or no. Some investors might put high dividend yields or strong share-price appreciation into the mix, as well. Here are three high-yield dividend stocks that could jump 15% to 24%, according to Wall Street. You probably won't be surprised that AT&T (NYSE: T) offers an especially juicy dividend.

  • Down 64% in 2022, This No-Brainer Metaverse Stock Can Be Bought for Just $8

    Matterport (NASDAQ: MTTR) is a spatial data company that provides software that organizations and individuals use to digitize parts of the physical world to create "digital twins" that can then be incorporated, manipulated, and utilized in a 3D platform. The company's record earnings results for 2021, released on Feb. 16, didn't help matters either: Along with rising revenue, it reported a larger-than-expected loss and tepid guidance led investors to press the sell button. Matterport's stock price plunged 17% on the day following its earnings release, as investors panicked at the sight of a slowdown in its growth.

  • 5 Stocks I Own and Will Add to if the Stock Market Crashes

    Typically, I like to set aside some cash in my portfolio so that I am ready to buy stocks on my shopping list in the event of a market crash. Here are the five at the top of the list to add to if there is a broad stock market crash that takes these favorites of mine down along with everything else. The icing on the cake is that Amazon is selling at its lowest price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio in the last five years.

  • Where Should You Invest Right Now? Here's Warren Buffett's Advice

    Investing in the stock market is one of the best ways to build wealth over time, but choosing the right investments is key. When the market is shaky, it can be challenging to ensure you're investing in stocks that have the potential to weather the storm. Warren Buffett is one of the most famous and successful investors of all time, so when he gives advice about stock picking, it pays to listen.

  • 2 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying and Analyst Support

    Every investor wants to cut through the noise, and clear away the static of the market signals, but there are thousands of companies trading on the markets, and they put out all sorts of signs regarding their health, viability, and potential for success. Top investors will learn how to cut through that confusion to find that stock that are flashing the right signs – and show the highest potential for gains going forward. A clear signal is needed, and one of the clearest is the pattern of insider

  • How Much Does a $100,000 Annuity Pay Per Month?

    When building a retirement portfolio, you have many options to choose from. Stocks, bonds, mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can all be part of a basket of investments that will help you make sure you’re able to take care … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $100,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Alaska Air (ALK) Subsidiary Modifies Boeing 737 MAX Order

    Alaska Air (ALK) subsidiary Alaska Airlines' modified Boeing order of bigger MAX 10s and longer-range MAX 8s is expected to maximize revenues by offering more seats and helping reduce unit costs.

  • Vanguard vs. Fidelity vs. Schwab

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • Shell Buys Russia’s Flagship Urals Oil at a Record Discount

    (Bloomberg) -- Shell Plc, Europe’s largest oil company, bought a cargo of Russia’s flagship crude at a record discount, underscoring the company’s decision to keep buying supplies from the country after its invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergRussian Forces Occupy Site of Nuclear Plant as Fire ContainedUkraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear Plant SiteRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateWall Street Is Pouncing on Russia’s Cheap Corporate DebtPutin’s Financial I

  • Warren Buffett is being priced out of acquisitions. Except for Pilot, which he's taking over for around $11 billion in 2023.

    Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is poised to own 80% of Pilot, a truck-stop operator with about $45 billion in yearly revenues.

  • 7 Red Flags for Lucid Group's Future

    Lucid Group's (NASDAQ: LCID) stock plunged 14% on March 1 after the electric vehicle (EV) maker posted its fourth-quarter earnings report. Lucid delivered 125 sedans by the end of 2021, but that only represented less than a quarter of its initial batch of 520 "Dream" edition Air sedans. Unlike Tesla, which offset some of those headwinds by rewriting its software for more widely available chips, Lucid seemed to struggle just as much as traditional automakers.

  • I Want to Love This Farm REIT, but I Just Can't

    Farmland is a reliable property type you can own via a real estate investment trust, but the most direct option can be hard to love.

  • What Market Sell-Off? This Tech Stock Is Flying in 2022

    Shares of this cybersecurity specialist are crushing the broader market and seem primed for more upside.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Crashing This Week and May Not Recover

    Rivian wants to fix a mistake, but it could take a lot to correct the damage and rebuild credibility.

  • 3 Reasons To Avoid Dividend-Paying Stocks

    Dividend stocks have some appeal for a lot of investors. Companies paying a dividend are usually mature and produce strong enough earnings to cover their payout. A long history of paying a dividend can give investors confidence that a company is going to keep paying that dividend for a long time.

  • Boeing (BA) Clinches $195M Deal to Procure MH-47G Aircraft

    Boeing's (BA) MH-47 belongs to the aerospace giant's combat-proven CH-47 Chinook family of helicopters.

  • Ford Doesn’t Want to Get Disrupted by Tesla, So It’s Disrupting Itself

    Ford announces bold plans to reorganize its operations. The auto maker wants to make sure its legacy auto business doesn't get in the way of EV growth.

  • A recession and stagflation could be coming and the Fed is handcuffed in what they can do about it, says legendary Pimco co-founder Bill Gross

    The legendary investor said he owns "a lot of oil pipeline partnerships," but cautioned he wouldn't recommend buying into stocks right now.

  • Consumers Are Sending These 2 Stocks Soaring After Hours Thursday

    Testimony from Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell helped put some context on concerns about inflation and the future path of interest rates, but market participants are still having trouble predicting how various scenarios could affect stock markets. After the market closed on Thursday, a couple of companies in the consumer sector released their latest financial reports, and their stocks rose in response. Below, we'll take a closer look at how the businesses of apparel retail-giant Gap (NYSE: GPS) and restaurant-operator Sweetgrass (NYSE: SG) performed, as well as what their prospects look like for the year ahead.

  • 10 Energy Stocks to Buy Now According to Till Bechtolsheimer’s Arosa Capital

    In this article, we will look at 10 energy stocks to buy now according to Till Bechtolsheimer’s Arosa Capital. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, Arosa Capital Management’s investment philosophy, and go to 5 Energy Stocks to Buy Now According to Till Bechtolsheimer’s Arosa Capital. Mr. Till Bechtolsheimer graduated with a bachelor’s […]