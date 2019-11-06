Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB): Hedge Fund Sentiment Still Bullish

A whopping number of 13F filings filed with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has been processed by Insider Monkey so that individual investors can look at the overall hedge fund sentiment towards the stocks included in their watchlists. These freshly-submitted public filings disclose money managers’ equity positions as of the end of the three-month period that ended June 28, so let’s proceed with the discussion of the hedge fund sentiment on Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB).

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) shares haven't seen a lot of action during the second quarter. Overall, hedge fund sentiment was unchanged, yet still bullish. The stock was in 15 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2019. The level and the change in hedge fund popularity aren't the only variables you need to analyze to decipher hedge funds' perspectives. A stock may witness a boost in popularity but it may still be less popular than similarly priced stocks. That's why at the end of this article we will examine companies such as Park Aerospace Corp.(NYSE:PKE), AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG), and Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) to gather more data points. Our calculations also showed that HIBB isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

So, why do we pay attention to hedge fund sentiment before making any investment decisions? Our research has shown that hedge funds' small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter. Even if you aren't comfortable with shorting stocks, you should at least avoid initiating long positions in our short portfolio.

Unlike other investors who track every movement of the 25 largest hedge funds, our long-short investment strategy relies on hedge fund buy/sell signals given by the 100 best performing hedge funds. Let's check out the recent hedge fund action regarding Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB).

How have hedgies been trading Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)?

At Q2's end, a total of 15 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 0% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 16 hedge funds with a bullish position in HIBB a year ago. With the smart money's sentiment swirling, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were increasing their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).