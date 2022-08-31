Hibbett's (NASDAQ:HIBB) Dividend Will Be $0.25

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

The board of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 20th of September, with investors receiving $0.25 per share. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 1.6%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

View our latest analysis for Hibbett

Hibbett's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. Hibbett is quite easily earning enough to cover the dividend, however it is being let down by weak cash flows. In general, we consider cash flow to be more important than earnings, so we would be cautious about relying on the sustainability of this dividend.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 43.4%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 8.4%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Hibbett Is Still Building Its Track Record

The company hasn't been paying a dividend for very long at all, so we can't really make a judgement on how stable the dividend has been. This doesn't mean that the company can't pay a good dividend, but just that we want to wait until it can prove itself.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Hibbett has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 32% per annum. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

Our Thoughts On Hibbett's Dividend

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. While the low payout ratio is redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We don't think Hibbett is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Hibbett that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Hibbett not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

