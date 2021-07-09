Hibbing father arrested after infant, woman injured in assault

Jul. 9—A 21-year-old Hibbing man was arrested Monday after allegedly assaulting his 1-month-old infant and the baby's mother.

Jose Flores Gurno was charged with first- and third-degree assault, domestic assault by strangulation and child endangerment.

The Hibbing Police Department responded to a report of a domestic assault on the 2600 block of Third Avenue East shortly after 4:30 p.m. Monday, according to a news release.

According to the criminal complaint:

A woman at the home told police that when she returned from work, she found her infant left cold and uncovered on a bed with bruises. She confronted her boyfriend, Gurno, and threatened to call the police. Gurno then allegedly attempted to punch the woman and put her in a chokehold until she passed out.

The woman gained consciousness shortly after with the infant beside her. Neighbors called the police after they saw the woman with a bloody nose outside and learned she had been choked.

Officers observed several injuries on the infant, including bruising to the face, a bloody nose and marks on the infant's arms. The infant was transported to a medical facility, where it was learned the infant was suffering from mild hypothermia, bleeding outside the brain and bleeding in the blood vessels of the retina.

Medical records state the injuries are consistent with non-accidental trauma, the complaint said.

At the scene, Gurno admitted to pushing the woman but denied choking her and claimed he didn't know how the infant suffered most of the bruising to the face.

A preliminary breath test resulted in a 0.133 alcohol concentration.

In a later interview, Gurno told police he had taken the infant to a friend's house where he was drinking, blacked out and doesn't remember how he got home or how the infant got the injuries but admitted it must have been him.

His first court appearance was Thursday morning.