Hibbing homicide defendant waives jury trial

Tom Olsen, Duluth News Tribune, Minn.
·2 min read

Mar. 7—The Hibbing man accused of killing one person and wounding another in a Christmas Day shooting has waived his right to appear before a jury.

Jerome Dionte Spann told Judge Rachel Sullivan on Friday that he will have her serve as the sole fact-finder at his murder and assault trial, which is scheduled to begin in late April.

Spann, 31, faces mandatory life imprisonment without release if convicted of premeditated first-degree murder in the killing of 34-year-old Jeryel McBeth. He's also charged with intentional second-degree murder and second-degree assault in the Dec. 25, 2018, shooting, which also injured 25-year-old Jamien Stuckey.

Spann's trial is set to begin April 28 at the St. Louis County Courthouse in Hibbing.

Initially, three days had been set aside for the laborious jury selection process, which has been complicated by COVID-19 procedures requiring smaller group questioning. But now, attorneys will head straight into opening statements and testimony.

Most defendants who proceed to trial prefer a jury, which must reach a unanimous verdict in order to convict — 12 in a felony case. But some occasionally request to have their cases decided by a judge in what is referred to as a bench trial.

Sullivan and defense attorney Elizabeth Polling both asked Spann a series of questions at a virtual hearing of State District Court, reiterating his jury rights and affirming his decision to go without.

"This is your decision and your decision alone, correct?" the judge asked.

"Yes," Spann replied from a hearing room at the St. Louis County Jail.

Prosecutors allege that Spann exited an SUV shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Christmas night and fired into a group of people standing outside a residence at 2408 Third Ave. E. in Hibbing.

McBeth was hit three times — in the chest, shoulder and forearm — according to a criminal complaint. The defendant allegedly continued firing another four or five rounds, striking Stuckey and nearly wounding another man before fleeing the scene.

Authorities said the shooting came amid a feud between Spann and McBeth. A Hibbing police officer testified to a grand jury that he had responded to Spann's residence a day before the killing after the defendant called 911 to report McBeth "banging on his door and threatening to assault him."

Other witnesses testified that Spann had been carrying a handgun and had been threatening McBeth's life in the weeks before the killing.

Spann intends to rely on an alibi defense at trial, Polling said in January.

Spann has remained jailed for more than two years, with bail set at $500,000.

Recommended Stories

  • How to Watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah Winfrey Interview

    Photo by Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese via Getty ImagesGrab your popcorn, folks! After what feels like countless teasers, Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey—with Prince Harry in a co-starring role, it is reported—will finally air on CBS this Sunday evening at 8 p.m. ET.Aside from their pregnancy announcement and an ongoing legal entanglement with the British press, the couple has remained pretty silent since their dramatic departure from royal life. In what will surely be a historic sit-down, Oprah with Meghan And Harry: A Primetime Special, is slated to address the couple’s rift with Buckingham Palace.Meghan Markle’s ‘Suits’ Co-Star, Patrick J. Adams, Calls Royal Family ‘Obscene’ for ‘Tormenting’ HerAll of this is occurring while 99-year-old Prince Philip is being tended to in the hospital for a serious heart procedure. Broadcasters in the UK requested that Harry, Meghan, and Oprah table the conversation until Philip’s health has been restored.Some of what Meghan is expected to reveal includes how she felt “silenced” and that the palace is guilty of “perpetuating falsehoods” about their relationship. Prince Harry reveals to Oprah that his decision to step away from royal life was because he feared his wife would suffer like his mother Princess Diana.The up-close and personal event can be viewed on CBS on Sunday, March 7, 2021, starting at 8 pm ET and online at CBS.com.Daily Beast royal expert Tom Sykes and senior editor Tim Teeman will hold a post-interview Zoom chat tomorrow, Monday, March 8 at 12 p.m. ET. Be sure to register for the event now.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Iran releases British-Iranian aid worker Zaghari-Ratcliffe from house arrest but court summons looms

    Iran has released British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe from house arrest at the end of her five-year prison sentence, but she has been summoned to court again on another charge, her lawyer said on Sunday. Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a project manager with the Thomson Reuters Foundation, was arrested at a Tehran airport in April 2016 and later convicted of plotting to overthrow the clerical establishment. Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who served out most of her sentence in Tehran's Evin prison, was released last March during the coronavirus pandemic and kept under house arrest, but her movements were restricted and she was barred from leaving the country.

  • Trump said he would travel the 5,000 miles from Mar-a-Lago to Alaska to bury the political career of GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski in revenge for her impeachment vote

    Trump promised to back any 2022 challenger to the senator. Murkowski called on him to resign after the January 6 Capitol riot.

  • 'Peace more powerful than war', Pope Francis says in Iraq's ruined city of Mosul

    Pope Francis heard Muslim and Christian residents in the ruined Iraqi city of Mosul tell of their lives under brutal Islamic State rule on Sunday, blessing their vow to rise up from ashes and promising them "fraternity is more durable than fratricide." Francis, on a historic first visit by a pope to Iraq, visited the northern city to encourage the healing of sectarian wounds and to pray for the dead of any religion. The 84-year-old pope saw ruins of houses and churches in a square that was the old town's thriving centre before Mosul was occupied by Islamic State from 2014 to 2017.

  • Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham have been together for nearly 35 years. Here's a timeline of their relationship.

    Winfrey has said if she'd married Graham, their relationship would not have lasted.

  • 'Lesson fully received': An 18-year-old charged in the Capitol riot says he was 'wrong' and begged a judge to release him

    A Georgia teenager who boasted on Instagram about storming the Capitol in January begged a federal judge to release him ahead of his trial.

  • Kim Kardashian will reportedly stay in family's $60 million mansion as part of divorce from Kanye West

    Kim Kardashian West will stay in the minimalist, beige-filled Hidden Hills, California, home she and Kanye West bought in 2014, TMZ reported.

  • Saudi-led coalition launches air strikes on Yemeni capital after foiling drone attacks

    The Saudi-led military coalition battling Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement said on Sunday it conducted air strikes on Houthi military targets in Sanaa and other regions after the group launched armed drones towards Saudi Arabia. The coalition, which said it had destroyed 10 armed drones, said in a statement on Saudi state media that "civilians and civilian objects in the Kingdom are a red line". In the Houthi-held Yemeni capital Sanaa, a Reuters witness reported several air strikes.

  • Tucker Carlson calls QAnon supporters ‘gentle’ patriots a week after suggesting the conspiracy didn’t exist

    ‘Do you ever notice how all the scary internet conspiracy theorists – the radical QAnon people ... they’re all kind of gentle people now waving American flags?’

  • Tiger Woods reportedly told police after rollover crash that he had no recollection of driving the car

    An affidavit reported by AP said Tiger Woods told deputies he didn't remember how the rollover crash occurred last month in Los Angeles, California.

  • B-52s again fly over Mideast in US military warning to Iran

    A pair of B-52 bombers flew over the Mideast on Sunday, the latest such mission in the region aimed at warning Iran amid tensions between Washington and Tehran. The flight by the two heavy bombers came as a pro-Iran satellite channel based in Beirut broadcast Iranian military drone footage of an Israeli ship hit by a mysterious explosion only days earlier in the Mideast. While the channel sought to say Iran wasn't involved, Israel has blamed Tehran for what it described as an attack on the vessel.

  • Prince Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview: Five thorny issues that could make for uncomfortable viewing

    The Royal family will assume the brace position as it awaits a stream of damaging revelations by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in their Oprah Winfrey interview. The slickly produced, dramatic teasers quashed any lingering hopes that the couple might stick to more mundane and diplomatic subject matters. Instead, they will tell “their truth”, lifting the lid on life behind palace walls in a manner no member of the family has done for decades. The couple intend the interview to draw a line under their grievances and mark the end of that chapter of their lives, allowing them to finally look to the future. But in reality, the issues that they raise, the allegations they make, are expected to be explosive, with potentially serious and long-term implications for the monarchy.

  • Bloody Sunday memorial to honor late civil rights giants

    The commemoration of a pivotal moment in the fight for voting rights for African Americans will honor four giants of the civil rights movement who lost their lives in 2020, including the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis. The Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee will mark the 56th anniversary of Bloody Sunday — the day on March 7, 1965, that civil rights marchers were brutally beaten by law enforcement officers on Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge. Lewis, the Rev. Joseph Lowery, the Rev. C.T. Vivian, and attorney Bruce Boynton are the late civil rights leaders who will be honored on Sunday.

  • Exclusive: Georgia prosecutor probing Trump taps leading racketeering attorney

    The district attorney investigating whether former U.S. President Donald Trump illegally interfered with Georgia’s 2020 election has hired an outside lawyer who is a national authority on racketeering, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has enlisted the help of Atlanta lawyer John Floyd, who wrote a national guide on prosecuting state racketeering cases. Floyd was hired recently to “provide help as needed” on matters involving racketeering, including the Trump investigation and other cases, said the source, who has direct knowledge of the situation.

  • Eddie Murphy and the 'Coming 2 America' cast on waiting 32 years to make the sequel

    "Everybody could use a good laugh in this serious time."

  • Russia scores points with vaccine diplomacy, but snags arise

    Russia's boast in August that it was the first country to authorize a coronavirus vaccine led to skepticism at the time because of its insufficient testing. Six months later, as demand for the Sputnik V vaccine grows, experts are raising questions again — this time, over whether Moscow can keep up with all the orders from the countries that want it. Slovakia got 200,000 doses on March 1, even though the European Medicines Agency, the European Union's pharmaceutical regulator, only began reviewing its use on Thursday in an expedited process.

  • An Eiffel Tower-sized asteroid is about to whiz by Earth. When it returns in 8 years, it could cross paths with our satellites.

    On Friday night, the asteroid Apophis will pass by Earth. When it returns in 2029, its orbit may put it on a collision path with some satellites.

  • Donald Trump was wrong to claim absentee ballots helped Joe Biden beat him, according to new Stanford University study

    Republicans have baselessly maintained that the expansion of mailed ballot votes was a major reason why Donald Trump lost the election.

  • Who truly was the most dishonest president?

    Past US presidents have left a legacy of untruths ranging from the bizarre to the horrifying.

  • Buckingham Palace continues to protect Prince Andrew but it's a different story for Meghan Markle

    The palace hasn't publicly looked into Prince Andrew's connection to Jeffrey Epstein, but it's investigating bullying claims against Meghan Markle.