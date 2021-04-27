Hibbing murder trial postponed as defendant seeks different judge

Apr. 27—A Hibbing murder trial has been postponed as a defense attorney argued the judge should recuse herself from hearing the case.

Jerome Dionte Spann, 31, was scheduled to appear for a bench trial starting Wednesday before Judge Rachel Sullivan in State District Court in Hibbing. He faces a mandatory life sentence if convicted of premeditated first-degree murder in the Christmas Day 2018 shooting death of 34-year-old Jeryel McBeth.

Spann in early March waived his right to a jury, saying he would allow the judge to serve as the sole fact-finder at his trial. But defense attorney Elizabeth Polling last week questioned whether Sullivan could impartially render a verdict, citing a professional and personal relationship with the homicide's lead investigator.

According to court documents, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Special Agent Paul Gherardi handled process serving for the judge's former law firm and currently coaches youth hockey with her husband. While saying the contacts would not affect her ability to remain impartial, Sullivan disclosed the information at an April 16 hearing, pursuant to ethical responsibilities.

But Polling argued that the agent "was necessarily placed in a position of trust to complete a task essential to (Sullivan's) then duties as an attorney" and that their current "social and community relationship" could lead to an appearance of impropriety.

"Agent Paul Gherardi is the lead investigator and a critical witness in this case," Polling wrote in a motion. "He conducted multiple interviews of the state's witnesses and gathered multiple other items of evidence that will be of critical import to the fact finder in evaluating the burden of proof."

St. Louis County prosecutors Jessica Fralich and Stacey Sundquist criticized the request as a last-minute bid to remove a judge who has presided over every substantive step of the case for more than two years.

"Spann speculates, but offers no evidence, that Judge Sullivan's prior professional contacts and current social contacts with Agent Gherardi are a basis for a reasonable observer to question Judge Sullivan's impartiality," the prosecutors wrote in response. "Speculation is not ordinarily a sufficient basis for a judicial disqualification. Nor is mere familiarity with a defendant (and presumably witness) a basis for disqualification."

Minnesota Code of Judicial Conduct requires that a judge "disqualify himself or herself in any proceedings in which the judge's impartiality might reasonably be questioned."

The code further states that a judge should step aside when "the judge, the judge's spouse, a person with whom the judge has an intimate relationship, a member of the judge's household, or a person within the third degree of relationship to any of them, or the spouse or person in an intimate relationship with such a person" is expected to be a "material witness" in the proceeding.

Fralich and Sundquist argued Gherardi does not meet any of those criteria. Further, they argued the motion was filed far too late to be considered by the judge.

Minnesota Rules of Court give each party the opportunity to automatically remove one judicial officer from the case, so long as the notice is filed within seven days of the judge being assigned to the trial or a hearing. The right is not effective against a judge who has already presided over any evidentiary hearing.

Sullivan, who was appointed to the bench in 2018, presided over an omnibus hearing in June 2019 and upheld a grand jury indictment in November 2020 after it was contested by the defense. She also scheduled this week's planned trial back in early February and held a hearing to accept Spann's waiver of his jury rights.

But Polling said the judge should reopen the seven-day removal period if she does not recuse herself — likening the circumstances to the peremptory challenges afforded to parties in order to remove prospective panelists in the jury selection process.

"On March 5, 2021, the court's role in this matter changed materially when it became the fact finder," Polling wrote. "It is through this lens that the court must interpret the appearance of impartiality standard when evaluating a challenge for cause."

Sullivan took the matter under advisement on Monday and is expected to issue a written ruling.

Prosecutors allege that Spann exited an SUV shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Christmas night and fired into a group of people standing outside a residence at 2408 Third Ave. E. in Hibbing.

McBeth was hit three times — in the chest, shoulder and forearm — according to a criminal complaint. The defendant allegedly continued firing another four or five rounds, striking 25-year-old Jamien Stuckey and nearly wounding another man before fleeing the scene.

Authorities said the shooting came amid a feud between Spann and McBeth. A Hibbing police officer testified to a grand jury that he had responded to Spann's residence a day before the killing after the defendant called 911 to report McBeth "banging on his door and threatening to assault him."

Other witnesses testified that Spann had been carrying a handgun and had been threatening McBeth's life in the weeks before the killing.

Polling has said Spann intends to rely on an alibi defense at trial, indicating the defense would introduce evidence that he was gathered with family members at a St. Paul cemetery when the shooting occurred.

Spann was arrested in St. Paul on Dec. 28, 2018, and has remained at the St. Louis County Jail ever since, making him the longest-incarcerated inmate by some nine months. His bail is set at $500,000.

A new trial date has not been set pending the determination of the judge, but a pretrial hearing is tentatively scheduled for June 10.