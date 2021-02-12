Hibbing teacher sentenced to probation for lewd images

Feb. 12—A former Hibbing elementary school teacher has been sentenced to four years of supervised probation for sending lewd images to underage students.

Jordan Michael Kochevar, 28, of Chisholm, was granted a stay of imposition after pleading guilty Dec. 31 to two felony counts of distributing images of sexual conduct to children. The sentence would allow the convictions to be deemed misdemeanors if he successfully completes probation.

According to the court documents, Kochevar sent multiple explicit photographs and videos via Snapchat to children ages 10-15 last summer, telling investigators that he was intoxicated when he did so.

Kochevar twice declined to address the court when he appeared for sentencing at a virtual hearing of State District Court in Hibbing on Thursday.

Defense attorney James Perunovich called it an "isolated incident" induced by alcohol. He said his client has already completed chemical dependency treatment and sustained significant consequences, including the loss of his career at a young age.

"I know the court perhaps is a little bit disappointed that he's not speaking directly to the court, but it's a very, very difficult and emotional time for Mr. Kochevar," Perunovich said. "Removing this one particular incident — and it's a serious incident — he's excelled in every area of his life, and he will continue to excel. This court will never see Mr. Kochevar again. I can virtually assure you of that."

The Hibbing Police Department said it was notified June 20 after a parent reported that a 10-year-old student had received a video from the teacher depicting frontal nudity.

During an investigation, police said they recovered another video that showed "a bare-chested male lowering the camera to his boxer shorts" and then exposing his genitals. That video had been sent to four teenagers.

Kochevar, a fifth grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary School, was identified as the sender and was placed on leave by Hibbing Public Schools. He resigned July 16, according to school board meeting minutes.

Story continues

Two additional charges were dismissed under the terms of a plea agreement with the St. Louis County Attorney's Office.

Prosecutor Stacey Sundquist said the victims and their families did not request to attend the hearing or submit any comment ahead of sentencing.

"The state does not want the court to think that just because the victims aren't here providing input that it wasn't a serious event and that they haven't been seriously affected by this," she said. "He was a teacher, he was a coach and he made poor decisions, which he is now before the court attempting to blame on alcohol."

Sundquist said the presentence investigation revealed that Kochevar wasn't "intoxicated past the point of conscious awareness of his actions" when he sent the images. She said the report also found that he "struggled to identify the impact that his actions had on the victims."

"These were children that received a sexualized image of Mr. Kochevar, and that's certainly concerning by community standards," Sundquist said. "Kids shouldn't have to experience that from someone who is in a trusted position."

Senior Judge Dale Wolf said Kochevar was assessed as having "limited coping mechanisms regarding sexual impulses (which) are magnified by the use of alcohol."

The judge spoke of the dangers of applications such as Snapchat, which allows messages and photos to disappear after they are viewed by the recipients, and said Kochevar's actions undermine the reputation of the teaching profession.

"Teachers — even though you're underpaid and overworked — you are placed in a high and special position of trust," Wolf said. "We relinquish our children to you, not just to educate but to help shape and mold them into the citizens we hope they're going to be. By placing you with that trust, you have them for more often than we do as working parents."

Among conditions of probation, Kochevar must complete sex offender treatment and abstain from alcohol and drugs. He cannot use the internet or be around children without prior approval. He'll be subject to random chemical testing and searches of his electronic devices.

Wolf said Kochevar could be released from supervision after three years if he is shown to be a "model probationer."

"Mr. Perunovich has obtained this stay for you, and this is a really good chance to go forward," the judge said. "But Mr. Perunovich is helpless in making sure that stay remains in place. Only you, by your future conduct, can ensure that."