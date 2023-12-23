Hickling drains still flooded weeks after Storm Babet

Residents of a village that was hit by flooding two months ago said they were still beset with blocked drains and unusable toilets.

Parts of Hickling on the Norfolk Broads were flooded during Storm Babet in October, when sewage flowed into gardens and driveways.

Susan and Stephen Adkins said it was now a "nightmare" during any wet weather.

Anglian Water has been approached for comment.

The Environment Agency said it was aware high-water levels were causing "sewerage provision issues" and was working with partners to reduced the impact of flooding in the Broads.

Describing the scene around their house during Storm Babet, Mrs Adkins said they were "on the verge of flooding", with effluent running into their garden.

"If we get a heavy downpour, the same situation arises: the drains back up," she said.

It was "hit and miss" whether either of their two toilets were usable, she added, with the couple having to use the facilities at a nearby pub if their drains were flooded.

"If it's bad, we can't use shower, wash up or use the dishwasher," she said.

"We are totally dependent on the weather forecast.

"We need to work with agencies to be able to find those solutions and make it bearable because this isn't something that's going to go away."

Her husband said they had spent hundreds of pounds on sandbags and water pumps, with neighbours also taking similar measures.

"It's very stressful. We are constantly thinking about it," he said.

Bill Wells, their neighbour, had been using the pub's toilet since Storm Babet until a portable toilet was put up in his back garden last week.

"I can't use my washing machine - I have a 22-mile round-trip to Wroxham to do my laundry, and for showers we have been using a swimming pool's hot showers," he said.

"There is nowhere for the water to go."

He blamed a lack of investment and a greater number of houses feeding into a pipeline which, he claimed, had not been upgraded.

The ongoing issues come as Potter Heigham was warned of a tidal surge.

Anglian Water and the Environment Agency have been invited to a public meeting in February regarding ongoing flooding issues in Hickling, Potter Heigham, Horning, Sheringham and the Glaven Valley.

