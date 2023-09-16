Hickory ends reigning state champ East Lincoln’s 19-game win streak Friday

The Hickory Red Tornadoes led defending 3A state champion East Lincoln by a touchdown as the teams ended the third quarter, but faced a fourth down in their own territory and were forced to have their backup quarterback come into the game.

Many teams would’ve punted, but not the Red Tornadoes.

Backup Turner Wood turned a fourth-and-one from his own 29 into a 70-yard run and helped propel Hickory to a 49-28 defeat of East Lincoln, snapping the Mustangs’ 19-game winning streak in the Deer Park Water LIncoln County game of the week.

Hickory (4-0 overall, 1-0 3A Western Foothills Conference) fell behind 7-0 early and trailed 14-13 midway through the second quarter, but turned the game in its favor late in the second and early in the third quarter. Quarterback Brady Stober helped put Hickory back on top with 1:49 left in the half when he threw a 15-yard scoring pass to Jamien Little and Hickory led 21-14 at the break.

On East Lincoln’s (3-1, 0-1) first drive of the third, Hickory stopped the Mustangs on a fourth down near midfield and the Red Tornadoes went 60 yards in just four plays, taking a 28-14 lead on an Isaiah Lackey 5-yard run with 8:30 left in the quarter.

Deer Park Lincoln County high school game of the week

The teams kept scoring and Hickory led 35-28 late in the third when Stober was forced to leave the game with leg cramps. They faced a fourth and one from their own 29 to start the fourth when Wood came in and ran a quarterback sneak.

But after pushing the pile a few yards for the first down, Wood came out of the scrum and rambled 70 yards to the Mustangs- 1-yard line. Two plays later Lackey scored and Hickory earned its biggest victory in years.

“There was no talk of punting,” Hickory coach Joe Glass said. “Brady had to come out but we have full confidence in Turner and before we went back out he told the team we were going to make it (first down. We made some mistakes tonight but the kids had the belief they could pull this off and I’m so proud of their effort.”

Three who made a difference

Brady Stober, Hickory: Went 17-24 passing for 182 yards and four touchdowns and led the Red Tornadoes offense to 417 total yards.

Grant Lawless, East Lincoln: Was 12-18 passing and threw for 3 touchdowns for the Mustangs.

Isaiah Lackey, Hickory: Ran the ball 28 times for 127 yards and three touchdowns for Hickory, with 80 of those coming in the second half.

Worth mentioning

▪ Stober spread the ball around from the start, completing passes to five different receivers in the first half. All five of those receivers caught multiple passes for the game.

▪ East Lincoln’s Chris Daley was a workhorse for the Mustangs, rushing for 119 yards, most of those in three quarters as the Mustangs were forced to throw in the fourth.

▪ Jamien Little had a big game for Hickory, catching 7 passes for 89 yards and three touchdowns.

▪ Leading 42-28 with 8:15 left Hickory drained almost six minutes off the clock to seal the victory, with Lackey carrying the ball on 10 straight plays and finishing the drive with his third TD of the game.

What’s next?

East Lincoln will play host to Statesville while Hickory will go on the road to face North Lincoln.

Scoring Summary

East Lincoln 7 7 14 0 -- 28

Hickory 13 8 14 14 -- 49

EL — Jackson Beam 3 pass from Grant Lawless (Braden Kendall kick)

H — Damarrion Lee 15 pass from Brady Stober (Braedon McCourt kick)

H — Jamien Little 7 pass from Stober (run failed)

EL — Riley Shropshire 18 pass from Lawless (Kendall kick)

H — Little 15 pass from Stober (Ellis Chappell run)

H — Isaiah Lackey 5 run (McCourt kick)

EL — Shropshire 55 pass from Lawless (Kendall kick)

H — Little 10 pass from Stober (McCourt kick)

EL — Nate Stevens 39 run (Kendall kick)

H — Lackey 1 run (McCourt kick)

H — Lackey 6 run (McCourt kick)

The Reaction

In a battle of unbeaten teams Friday, @HickoryFB ended reigning #NCHSAA 3A state champion @athleticselhs' 19-game win streak by following the motto of coach Joe Glass and "eating off the floor." pic.twitter.com/ouPZs4mjYF — Langston Wertz Jr. (@langstonwertzjr) September 16, 2023