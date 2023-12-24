How Hickory Farms shaped the holidays, even in Sioux Falls: Looking Back

There are some common holiday gift-giving traditions familiar to many a family, time immemorial.

While children had to open multiple packs of socks and pajamas before getting to the presents they really wanted, adults opened gifts given to the family, perhaps less personal, but still welcomed.

I know my dad was always pleased to see a box from Hickory Farms. Opening the faux-wooden box revealed a variety of meats, cheeses, jellies, mustards, and several strawberry bon bons, all in a bed of green shredded paper. The opening of the box was not something I often witnessed, being too obsessed with my own gifts, but the little wedges of cheese, a vast departure from the year-round choices of Velveeta or American cheese slices, were a treat for days to come.

Hickory Farms was founded by Richard Ransom in 1951. Ransom would take a selection of handcrafted cheeses to local fairs to sell. He found that the best way to inspire a purchase, especially of an unfamiliar cheese, was to offer samples.

He hooked many a customer using this method, and when he opened the first Hickory Farms store, he continued the practice. By 1956, Ransom had begun selling the Hickory Farms Original Beef Stick, which quickly became a favorite.

The first store was opened in Maumee, Ohio, a suburb of Toledo, in 1959. The next year, Hickory Farms opened in Chicago, and by 1969, 135 stores dotted the nation, including one in Hawaii. Sioux Falls’ first location opened Sept. 24, 1975 in the brand new Empire Mall.

Manager Marge Fredrickson had 30 employees working the mall, offering samples to excited patrons. Hickory Farms was instantly recognizable, thanks to its barn-shaped facade and name spelled in rustic wooden plank-shaped lettering. Inside the store, barrels were placed on the wooden floor with stock arranged on top, imitating the country store of a bygone era.

Above the barrels, rustic wooden shelves stored more wares to entice the customer.

The interior was lighted with wagon wheel lights hung from the ceiling, bearing amber glass globes. This muted the lighting, imitated late fall sunlight, and brought authenticity to the old-fashioned country store theme.

Hickory Farms grew over the years, at one point boasting over 1,000 stores and seasonal kiosks. Ransom used his hard-earned wealth to give back to Ohio communities. His special interests were foster kids and the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

In May of 1980, General Host Corporation purchased Ransom’s stock in Hickory Farms, which amounted to 15%, and would own 100% of the stock by late summer of that year.

Richard Ransom went on to contribute in many ways to charitable organizations. He’d made a good life for himself with his way of marketing meats and cheeses, and almost single-handedly expanded the palate of American consumer. Hickory Farms in the Empire Mall continued giving samples and selling meats and cheeses until 1986. For years after, Hickory Farms would open temporary stores in the mall during the holiday season, their busiest part of the year.

By 2000, Hickory Farms had closed its last 18 year-round stores, but to this day, continues to sell from seasonal booths.

Since 2000, catalog and online sales have been the company’s main avenue for retail sales.

Hickory Farms was found in my home for many of my childhood years, a welcome gift from friends and relatives. The deepest days of winter are always brightened by twinkling lights, crackling fires, and gatherings of friends and family.

Sharing of food and gifts, warmth and friendship, is a tradition that will never fall to the wayside.

