Hickory Hill church opens warming center amid dangerous cold

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With the cold weather and snowy conditions coming soon, a Hickory Hill church is looking to help people in need.

The Daughters of Zion and Jesus People Church will open its doors starting Saturday night and continuing for the next 10 days, 24 hours a day, to anyone who needs it.

The church is located at 4400 Hickory Hill Road.

Gerald Kiner with Daughters of Zion, a poverty-fighting organization, says they received funding from the Shelby County Government to open the warming center.

“Any person that needs help, any person that needs shelter from these deadly temperatures that’s coming our way, they are available to be here,” Kiner said.

Antonette came with her husband and two young children. Her family was one of the first to arrive when the doors opened at six.

“I’m very thankful because it’s like whatever you’re going through, this is a place you can bring your whole family and you ain’t have to separate your family,” she said.

With a place to sit, hang out, and even grab a warm meal, she says having a warming center that doesn’t have specific hours is a huge relief to her family.

“It makes you feel like there’s still good people out here that still care about your well-being,” she said.

While people are there, they will also have access to resources such as counseling and help with obtaining ID’s and insurance.

“We want to make sure that people don’t have to return to this situation,” Kiner said. “It’s not enough to just say here’s a place to go when you’re in need, but here’s a place to go when you don’t want to ever have to be in this situation again.”

Those in need of a warming center can also visit the Hospitality Hub at 590 Washington Avenue and the Dave Wells Community Center at 915 Chelsea Avenue.

