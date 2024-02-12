Hickory Hills principal leaves Springfield Public Schools for Branson district

Rebecca "Becky" Ash has worked in three of Springfield's middle schools but is leaving the district for a principal job in Branson. She has been named principal of Branson Junior High.

According to a Friday news release from the Branson district, the school board recently approved the hiring. She will start July 1, succeeding Bryan Bronn, who has retiring after a 15-year stint as the principal.

“I am so honored to have the opportunity to join the Branson school district,” said Ash, as part of the release.

Becky Ash

“Branson’s reputation of collaboration and community is known throughout southwest Missouri, and I am excited to be part of its continuing expectation of excellence. I am deeply committed to all students achieving at high levels and growing to their full potential, and I look forward to becoming part of the Branson family to help uphold and enhance this incredible tradition.”

Ash was an elementary teacher in Camdenton and Kirksville before she was hired by the Springfield district in 2012.

For her first three years in Springfield, she taught in the Wonders of the Ozarks Learning Facility, a magnet program for fifth-graders often referred to as WOLF.

She worked as an assistant principal at Jarrett Middle School and then spent six years as principal of Pipkin Middle Schools.

Ash has been principal of Hickory Hills Elementary and Middle School, a K-8 campus, since mid-2022.

She completed her undergraduate studies in elementary education at Fontbonne University, graduate studies in educational administration at Missouri State University, and an education specialist degree from Southwest Baptist University.

She and husband Kenny have three school-age children.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Principal of Springfield's Hickory Hills takes Branson school job