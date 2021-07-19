Hedge Fund Founder Pearl Is Cleared of N.Y. Assault Charges

Chris Dolmetsch and Melissa Karsh
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Assault charges against Hickory Lane Capital Management founder Joshua Pearl were dropped by New York prosecutors after they said they didn’t have enough evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Pearl, 40 was arrested last month and charged with assault after a June 2 incident in lower Manhattan involving a 36-year-old woman, according to police. The charges against him were dismissed after a brief court appearance in Manhattan on Monday. The case was sealed and a protective order vacated.

Court records show that Pearl was charged with misdemeanors including assault with intent to cause physical injury and aggravated harassment.

Read More: Hedge Fund Manager Charged With Assault in Matrimonial Dispute

“We thank the district attorney for so quickly dismissing charges that were so clearly false,” Pearl’s attorney, Robert Gottlieb, said in a statement. After last month’s arrest Gottlieb said the charges were “manufactured, baseless allegations made as part of an unfortunate matrimonial dispute.”

Randi Isaacs, a lawyer for Pearl’s wife, said “in the interests of the parties and their young children the matter is being handled privately.” Isaacs also said that “the terms of a private agreement” between the parties and their counsel “prevent me from responding to Mr. Gottlieb’s comment.”

A spokesperson for Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment on the dropping of the charges.

Hickory Lane is an equity hedge fund that Pearl, a former Brahman Capital partner, started last July. It focuses on the technology, media and telecommunications, industrial and consumer sectors, as well as in special situations.

(Adds comments by Pearl’s and his wife’s lawyers in fourth and fifth paragraphs.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Florida man gets 8 months in prison in 1st felony sentence from Capitol riot

    Paul Allard Hodgkins, 38, of Tampa, was arrested Feb. 16 and pleaded guilty last month to a single felony count of obstructing an official proceeding.

  • Limiting no-knock warrants is not enough. The Breonna Taylor tragedy leaves no doubt.

    Our View: Police have had decades to use no-knock warrants safely, and they’ve failed too often. Weak changes only masquerade as real protection.

  • XGIMI’s insane new 4K projector is finally available at Amazon, and it’s $150 off!

    XGIMI isn’t exactly a company with brand recognition on par with home theater industry leaders. It doesn’t quite ring as many bells as Sony, for example. Even specifically in the home theater projector space where XGIMI shines, brands like Epson and BenQ are far more recognizable. Those companies make great products and they also spend … The post XGIMI’s insane new 4K projector is finally available at Amazon, and it’s $150 off! appeared first on BGR.

  • Kinder Morgan (KMI) Boosts Green Portfolio Via Kinetrex Buyout

    Kinder Morgan (KMI) expects the $310 million Kinetrex Energy acquisition to close in the third quarter of this year.

  • ACLU, NAACP among those pressing Biden to grant clemency to inmates sent home during COVID

    A bipartisan group of 20 criminal justice groups sent a letter to Joe Biden requesting clemency for inmates who served at home during the pandemic.

  • Big Machine’s Scott Borchetta Defends Promoting Aaron Lewis’ Liberal-Bashing, Fox-Baiting Country Song

    Scott Borchetta, Big Machine Label Group’s founder and president-CEO, has spoken up in defense of the company’s promotion of a liberal-bashing song by Aaron Lewis, “Am I the Only One,” that trashes Bruce Springsteen and advocates keeping Confederate statues. Borchetta’s words praising the song came in a letter to industry blogger Bob Lefsetz, who had […]

  • Poland expects COVID cases to rise as Delta variant spreads

    Poland's new daily cases have been hovering around 100 for weeks, but Health Minister Adam Niedzielski warned that the weekly average had increased by 13%. "Stabilization of infections is a thing of the past ... We will see further increases in the following weeks, as evidenced by the change in the virus reproduction rate (R), which has returned to 1," Niedzielski said on Twitter. The health ministry spokesman has said the Delta variant is becoming more prevalent.

  • Ben & Jerry's to stop selling in Palestinian territories

    Ben & Jerry’s ice cream said Monday it was going to stop selling its ice cream in the Palestinian territories, saying the sales in the occupied land are “inconsistent with our values.” In a statement posted on the company’s website, the Vermont-based ice cream maker says it recognizes “the concerns shared with us by our fans and trusted partners.” “We have a longstanding partnership with our licensee, who manufactures Ben & Jerry’s ice cream in Israel and distributes it in the region," the statement said.

  • Man who stood in Senate chamber with Trump flag faces first felony sentencing over Capitol riot

    ‘Whatever punishment this court may provide will pale in comparison to the scarlet letter Mr Hodgkins will wear for the rest of his life,’ lawyer argues

  • El Salvador 'House of Horrors' killings shock nation numbed to violence

    Neighbors knew something was wrong in that squat green house when a young woman's screams pierced the quiet of their neighborhood in Chalchuapa, a small town about 80 kilometers (50 miles) from San Salvador, this nation's capital. Jacquelinne Palomo Lima, 26, and her mother had been lured to the windowless dwelling by the man who lived there – 51-year-old former policeman Hugo Osorio - who had promised them information about Palomo's missing brother, Alexis, a family member told Reuters. Neighbors called police when they heard Palomo's screams on the night of May 7 as she fled the home only to be overtaken by Osorio, who allegedly hit her in the head with a metal pipe and dragged her back inside.

  • Atlanta police arrest 3 suspected of homophobic abuse of child in viral video

    On Saturday, three people were arrested in connection with a viral video that captured a child being hit and verbally […] The post Atlanta police arrest 3 suspected of homophobic abuse of child in viral video appeared first on TheGrio.

  • 'Most wanted' fugitive arrested after she commented on a police department's Facebook post about her, authorities say

    Lorraine Graves, who is charged with accessory to murder, was featured in a "most wanted" post on the Tulsa Police Department's Facebook page.

  • Man caught snatching child off the street in New York City

    Surveillance video shows the 5-year-old child walking ahead of his mother and siblings in Queens on Thursday (July 15) evening.A man is seen getting out of a car, running to the child, snatching him off the sidewalk and putting him in the backseat of a parked car. The child's mother is seen pulling her son through the car's front passenger seat window.The child was not hurt.The mother, identified by local media as 45-year-old Dolores Diaz, said she did not know why someone would try to take her child and said her neighborhood is safe.Late Friday, police arrested 24-year-old James McGonagle. He has been charged with attempted kidnapping as well as other counts.Police said they are looking for a second suspect.

  • The Cops Killed With Impunity. Then Came a ‘Perfect Victim.’

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyIt was 3 a.m. on a dark stretch of rural highway, and 17-year-old Hunter Brittain and his cousin were test-driving the pickup truck they’d been tinkering with at a local repair shop all night. Brittain, a white teen from the tiny city of McRae, Arkansas, who dreamed of being a Nascar driver, worked all year to buy the old white GMC truck. But the transmission was a persistent problem.The late-night spin was meant to see if his efforts

  • 2 killed in shooting at NW Harris Co. business barbecue

    A crowd of around 30 people had gathered outside a business for a party when the fight broke out and gunfire erupted, deputies said.

  • Florida man who carried a Trump flag through the Senate during the Capitol riot is the first rioter sentenced to felony charges

    The 38-year-old pleaded guilty last month to one count of obstructing an official proceeding for breaching the Senate in January.

  • ‘Law & Order’ Actor Indicted For Murder In New York For Shooting A Man

    Isaiah Stokes, who has appeared on the television shows Law & Order and Boadwalk Empire, has been indicted for murder. Stokes, 41, is accused of shooting a man in broad daylight in the New York City borough of Queens. The victim was sitting in his Jeep when he was assaulted, prosecutors said Friday. The shooting […]

  • Doctor accused of groping, harassing 24 women in North Texas allowed to practice again

    Dennis Doan’s case is a “typical” example of physicians being let off easy when they are accused of sexual misconduct, expert Azza AbuDagga said.

  • Power actor Isaiah Stokes charged with murder in New York shooting

    'Power' actor Isaiah Stokes has been charged with murder in the February shooting of a man in Queens, New York.

  • Tucson EMT ‘Critical,’ Two Dead in Gunman’s ‘Horrific’ Fire-Scene Rampage

    Sergeant Richard Gradillas/TwitterA complex and deadly crime spree in Tucson, Arizona, saw a suspect set fire to a house, shoot at multiple emergency responders, and kill two people, police say. Several children who were reported to be missing in the hours after the attack have since been found and are said to be “safe.”The Sunday rampage unfolded at three different crime scenes.Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus said the fire department was dispatched to a blaze mid-afternoon, and, at “pretty muc