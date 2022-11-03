Hickory man faces child pornography charges

A Newton man was arrested in connection with an investigation into allegations of uploading and downloading images and videos containing child pornography.

Investigators searched a home in the 3600 block of 33rd Avenue NE in Hickory and seized electronic devices that had media suspected to show child abuse.

Resident Dwyane Mark Duncan, of Hickory, was arrested and has been charged with one count of second-degree exploitation of a minor and one count of third-degree exploitation of a minor.

Duncan received a $100,000 secured bond and had a first appearance in Catawba County District Court on Thursday.

This investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are pending.

