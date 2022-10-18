Hickory man found dead in apartment

Oct. 18—HICKORY — Police are investigating a homicide at a Hickory apartment complex.

On Monday, Oct. 17, at approximately 6:46 p.m., Hickory police responded to an apartment building in the 900 Block of 5th St. SE after receiving a 911 call from Shaun Patrick Duncan, 40, of Hickory, stating that he had shot his roommate. Upon arrival, officers located Alejandro Edward Ricker, 29, of Hickory, inside an apartment injured from a gunshot wound. Catawba County EMS responded and pronounced Ricker dead at the scene.

Duncan was still on-scene when officers arrived and was taken into custody. He has been charged with murder.

Anyone with information regarding this on-going investigation is encouraged to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or contact Inv. A. Isaac directly at 828-261-2626 or aisaacs@hickorync.gov.