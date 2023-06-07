Hickory man sentenced to at least 45 years in prison after 2021 stabbing

A Hickory man was sentenced to at least 45 years in prison after being found guilty of attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon on Tuesday.

A jury in Catawba County found Kevin Maurice Linde, 46, guilty of the stabbing of Keisha Collins in August 2021. Linde was also found guilty of a domestic violence protective order violation involving a deadly weapon.

Linde will serve 45 to 56 years at the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections.

Linde and Collins had been in a relationship for several years, according to officials. The two were in a vehicle together when Linde struck Collins in the face.

Collins tried to defend herself and then a struggle ensued. Linde threatened to kill her and used a knife to stab and cut her several times, officials said.

Officials said in a release that the wounds required emergency surgery and would have been life-threatening if they were not attended to immediately.

Recorded calls from jail provided more evidence of threats Linde made.

Collins described her gratitude for Linder’s conviction.

“I am thankful for everyone who has fought for justice for me,” she said. “I hope this opens eyes to other crimes that happen in the community to show people you can’t just commit a crime and walk free.”

