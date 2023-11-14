Hickory man sentenced to prison for trafficking drugs

Nov. 14—A Hickory man has been sentenced to 14 years of prison for trafficking methamphetamine in Catawba and Caldwell counties.

U.S. District Judge Kenneth D. Bell sentenced Joseph William Patton, 34, of Hickory, to 168 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release for trafficking methamphetamine, announced Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina.

Alicia Jones, acting special agent in charge of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, ATF, Charlotte Field Division, Sheriff Donald G. Brown II of the Catawba County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Alan C. Jones, of the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office and Chief Reed Baer of the Hickory Police Department joined U.S. Attorney King in the announcement.

According to filed court documents and the sentencing hearing, Patton was operating as a major source of supply of methamphetamine in Catawba and Caldwell counties.

Between April and December 2022, law enforcement conducted a joint investigation into Patton's drug trafficking activities, including arranging multiple controlled purchases of methamphetamine.

On Dec. 12, law enforcement initiated a traffic stop of the vehicle Patton was a passenger in for an expired tag violation. During the traffic stop, law enforcement recovered from the vehicle a firearm, $5,448 in cash, and several baggies filled with methamphetamine, fentanyl, and Xanax pills.

On the same day, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Patton's residence, where they recovered 9-mm rifle and four magazines.

On July 20, Patton pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Patton is in federal custody and will be transferred to the custody of the federal Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility.

The ATF, the Catawba County Sheriff's Office, the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office, and the Hickory Police Department conducted the investigation.

Special Assistant U.S. Attorney William Wiseman of the U.S. Attorney's Office in Charlotte prosecuted the case.